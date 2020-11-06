TheWolfpacker - Final: Miami 44, NC State 41 (stats included)

Coming out of a bye, NC State Wolfpack football is hosting a rare Friday night game at Carter-Finley Stadium. No. 11 Miami has made the trip to Carter-Finley Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN. We will have updates throughout the game in this blog. Fans can discuss the game here on the Wolves' Den message board.

Final stats (11:13 p.m.)

Interception seals NC State's fate (11:09 p.m.)

On the first play after Miami took its lead, NC State redshirt junior Bailey Hockman's pass went off the hands of intended receiver and senior Emeka Emezie and was intercepted off the deflection. Miami added a first down on a third down run and ran out the clock, rallying from 41-31 down in the fourth quarter to win 44-41. NC State is 4-3 overall and in the ACC and will host Florida State next Saturday.

Big play puts Miami up late (11:02 p.m.)

Facing third and six at the Miami 46-yard line, Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King went over 400-yard passing by throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, a 54-yard catch-and-run over the middle to senior wideout Mike Harley with 2:43 left. Miami took the lead at 44-41.

Miami adds a pair of field goals (10:51 p.m.)

Miami fifth-year senior Jose Borregales made a pair of field goals and now NC State's lead is just 41-37 with 6:12 to go. The latter kick came after Miami originally lined up to go for it on fourth and goal at the one-yard line, but they were flagged for a false start penalty.

Long field goal pads to NC State's lead (10:24 p.m.)

Junior Christopher Dunn was set to try a 48-yard field to start the fourth quarter, but a false start backed him up five yards. No problem for Dunn. He made the 53-yarder to put NC State up 41-31 with 14:55 left.

Stats through three quarters (10:19 p.m.)

Knight's kickoff return answers Miami TD (10:06 p.m.)

Merely 15 seconds after Miami tied the game, NC State is back in front. Hurricanes fifth-year senior quarterback D'Eriq King threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game when he connected with junior Mark Pope on a 17-yard score with 5:00 left. On the ensuing kickoff, sophomore Zonovan "Bam" Knight took the kick a couple yards deep in the end zone for a 100-yard (officially) run to the house. NC State is back in front, 38-31.

Shoeless Bam puts NC State back in front (9:52 p.m.)

On first and goal from the Miami 10-yard line, NC State sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight ran for a 9-yard gain, and in the process he lost his shoe on the play. NC State though was in a hurry-up offense, so rather than put it back on Knight just threw the shoe to the side, took the handoff and ran for the score, putting NC State up 31-24 with 7:17 left in the third quarter.

Miami ties it up (9:45 p.m.)

Miami aggressively drove into the red zone, but then the drive stalled when NC State redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins sacked Miami fifth-year senior quarterback D'Eriq King. Hurricanes fifth-year senior kicker Jose Borregales made a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 24-24 with 11:26 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (9:16 p.m.)

Wolfpack retakes lead in back-and-forth first half (9:00 p.m.)

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman continued his strong first half by throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year senior Cary Angeline. Hockman is now 11-of-16 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns while also have a scoring reception. NC State leads 24-21 with 2:49 left in the first half.

NC State gets a field goal (8:42 p.m.)

The Wolfpack closes the gap on Miami when junior kicker Christopher Dunn makes his try from 42 yards out with 9:35 left in the first half. It's 21-17 Miami.

Miami takes its first lead (8:30 p.m.)

A pass interference penalty on Wolfpack sophomore safety Jakeen Harris on third down sustained Miami's drive, and the Hurricanes took advantage of the opportunity. Fifth-year senior quarterback D'Eriq King threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Mike Harley with 13:34 left to put Miami up 21-14.

First quarter stats (8:20 p.m.)

Miami answers again (8:09 p.m.)

After trying twice to no avail on deep passes, the third time was the charm for Miami fifth-year senior quarterback

Bailey Hockman starting strong, puts Pack back on top (7:56 p.m.)

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman completed passes for 24 yards to each of fifth-year senior tight end Cary Angeline and senior wideout Emeka Emezie before eventually tossing an 11-yard TD pass to redshirt sophomore Devin Carter with 6:31 left in the fist quarter, putting NC State up 14-7. Hockman is 5-of-7 passing for 100 yards.

Miami answers with a TD (7:47 p.m.)

Miami gambled on fourth and one at its own 34-yard line, and it paid off when senior quarterback D'Eriq King ran for a 42-yard gain on the read-option. King finished off the drive with a 3-yard TD pass to junior tight end Will Mallory with 9:21 left in the first quarter.

Trick play works for Pack TD (7:37 p.m.)

For the third time in his career, redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas has thrown a touchdown pass. Thomas took the handoff while motioning on the play and then threw back to Wolfpack redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman, who ran it in from there for a 31-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive. NC State had started the possession at its own 11-yard line after a mishandled kickoff, but it needed only six plays to score with five of the snaps netting at least seven yards, including a 33-yard pass from Hockman to senior receiver Emeka Emezie.

