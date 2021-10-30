Final: NC State 28, Louisville 13 (with stats)

Saturday is a crucial prime time game for both NC State and Louisville. The Wolfpack (5-2 overall, 2-1 ACC) is looking to rebound from a one-point road loss at Miami. Louisville (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is seeking to build off a 14-point home victory over Boston College. The two teams did resume a divisional rivalry that was briefly interrupted last year by the COVID-19 pandemic re-scheduling. They are originally scheduled to host each other in the 2020 opener. Fans can discuss today's game on the Wolves' Den message board game thread. Updated will be posted throughout the game in this blog.

Final box (11:02 p.m.)

Add 1:29 to NC State's time of possession to get the final total, but otherwise all the other stats are accurate.

Click on the stats to view them larger.

NC State dominates fourth quarter in win (10:54 p.m.)

The Wolfpack outscored Louisville 21-3 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 28-13 victory over the Cardinals and improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Louisville fell to 4-4 and 2-3. The Pack is back on the road next Saturday at Florida State. Game time is to be determined.

NC State attempts to put it away with late TD (10:47 p.m.)

After the defense forced Louisville to turn it over on downs with a four-and-out, NC State added a late touchdown with 2:21 left to go up 28-13. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary found redshirt senior receiver C.J. Riley for a 10-yard score to add the points.

Offense comes alive with second straight TD drive (10:33 p.m.)

NC State used a QB sneak with redshirt sophomore Devin Leary to convert a third and one their own 46-yard line, and then four passes later it was in the end zone. The score came courtesy a 12-yard pass to redshirt sophomore Devin Carter with 5:53 left, putting NC State up 21-13. Louisville star corner Kei'Trel Clark suffered a leg injury during the drive and had to be helped off the field.

Pack defense holds Louisville to red zone field goal (10:22 p.m.)

Louisville reached the NC State 11-yard line, but on third and seven from there, NC State sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas sacked Louisville QB Malik Cunningham for a 2-yard loss. The Cards initially lined up to go for it, but after a Pack timeout kicked a 31-yard field goal to cut NC State's lead to 14-13 with 9:51 left.

NC State retakes the lead (10:09 p.m.)

Two plays into the fourth quarter, and NC State is back in front. After a 23-yard pass to freshman receiver Porter Rooks, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary found redshirt sophomore H-back Trent Pennix uncovered for a 29-yard score with 14:26 left in the game, putting NC State up 14-10. Prior to that drive, NC State had gone three-and-out on five out of previous six possessions.

Stats through three quarters (10:04 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Louisville takes its first lead (9:36 p.m.)

A 42-yard field goal from James Turner, who missed a chip shot 24-yarder in the first quarter, gives Louisville its first lead of the game at 10-7 with 11:15 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats after scoreless second quarter (9:07 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

First quarter stats (8:15 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Big play leads to Louisville TD (8:14 p.m.)

Louisville's big-play offense struck with a 76-yard touchdown pass from Malik Cunningham to receiver Jordan Watkins on a third and seven play. It was the final play of the first quarter.

NC State gets first points of the night (8:09 p.m.)

Two big pass plays to senior receiver Emeka Emezie fueled the Pack's first touchdown drive. The first was when the defensive back fell down on a third and five pass completion to Emezie, and he turned it to a 25-yard gain that reached the Louisville 39. Then on first and 10 at the Louisville 19-yard line, Emezie caught a back shoulder throw in the end zone with 48 seconds left in the fist quarter to put the Pack up 7-0.

Both teams waste early opportunities (8:03 p.m.)