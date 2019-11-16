Here are updates throughout NC State football's home game against Louisville. Fans can chat about tonight's game on the premium Wolves' Den message board.

Fake field goal works for Louisville (10:11 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore kicker Ryan Chalifoux took a direct snap on a fake field goal, but the play initially seemed well defended. As the Pack defenders closed in on Chalifoux, it appeared that NC State redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Moore left his receiver — sophomore H-back Marshon Ford. At the last second, Chalifoux found Ford for the 7-yard score with 9:42 left in the game. The drive began at the NC State 47 after NCSU unsuccessfully tried an onside kick.

NC State with a long TD drive (9:57)

Mixing run and pass effectively, NC State went on a 12-play, 76-yard TD drive that took 5:28, cutting Louisville's lead to 27-17 with 14:11 left in the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary connected with sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr. on a 16-yard pass for the score. Leary was 5-of-5 passing for 47 yards on the drive.

Stats through three quarters (9:52 p.m.)

Louisville gets its third, third quarter touchdown (9:43 p.m.)

After a three-and-out by NC State's offense, which included redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary losing the grip as he was in his throwing windup and losing 12 yards on the fumble, Louisville scored another third quarter touchdown. The drive was aided by a pair of pass interference penalties on NC State, including one on fifth-year senior safety Jarius Morehead on what would have been an incomplete third and nine pass. The drive ended up on a one-yard TD pass from redshirt sophomore Micale Cunningham to senior tight end Evan Pfiefer with 4:44 left in the third quarter. Louisville leads 27-10.

Disastrous start to third quarter (9:25 p.m.)

One play after Louisville's 74-yard TD pass, NC State freshman receiver Keyon Lesane fumbled and the Cardinals recovered at the NC State 40-yard line. After losing two yards on first down, redshirt sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham connected with sophomore H-back Marshon Ford for a 42-yard score. Louisville missed the extra point, but it leads 20-10 with 12:30 to go in the third quarter.

Louisville burns the Pack with long TD pass (9:18 p.m.)

On third and nine, Louisville redshirt sophomore quarterback Micale Cunningham found sophomore receiver Tutu Atwell with a mismatch, being covered by NCSU redhsirt junior linebacker Brock Miller, and the result was a 74-yard touchdown pass to put the Cardinals up 14-10 with 13:23 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (8:54 p.m.)

NC State takes advantage of field position, gains the lead (8:43 p.m.)

Louisville fifth-year senior punter Mason King had a 17-yard punt that gave NC State possession the Cardinals' 27-yard line. Sophomore running back Ricky Person Jr., back after missing four games with an injury, ran for four yards on a third and two to reach the 15-yard line. One play later, redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to junior Emeka Emezie. NC State leads 10-7 with 4:01 left in the first half.

Pack gets on the board (8:27 p.m.)

NC State had first and 10 at the Louisville 12-yard line, but it was unable to advance much farther and settled for a 28-yard field goal by sophomore Christopher Dunn with 7:41 left in the first half, cutting Louisville's lead to 7-3. The drive was highlighted by a 23-yard run from freshman Zonovan Knight, but Knight also came up injured on the play.

Louisville breaks scoring drought (8:17 p.m.)

NC State's second turnover of the game, an interception thrown by redshirt freshman quarterback Devin Leary on a shovel pass, came back to haunt the Pack. It was another miscue, a blown coverage, that resulted in Louisville redshirt junior receiver Dez Fitzpatrick being wide open on a third and 14 from the NC State 43-yard line. The Cards lead 7-0 with 11:54 to go in the first half. NC State fifth-year senior defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was injured in the first quarter and will be reevaluated at halftime.

First quarter stats (8:08 p.m.)

Updated dress roster (6:54 p.m.)