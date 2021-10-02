Final: NC State 34, Louisiana Tech 27 (with box score)

NC State is trying to continue its momentum after a thrilling double overtime victory over Clemson last week. It'll face a Conference USA title contender in Louisiana Tech Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network Extra/ESPN+. We will have updates throughout the game in this blog. Fans can discuss the contest on our game thread on the Wolves' Den message board.

Louisiana Tech had a chance to force overtime, but Pack sophomore safety Austin Kendall intercepted redshirt senior Austin Kendall's pass in the end zone to secure a 34-27 Wolfpack win. The Pack improves to 4-1 and will have a bye next week before playing at Boston College on Oct. 16.

Faced with a must-score, Louisiana Tech drove 75 yards on eight plays behind the play of quarterback Austin Kendall to score and cut NC State's lead to 34-27 with 4:43 left. Kendall completed 4 of 5 passes for 45 yards and ran three times for 26 yards on the drive. He capped it with a 14-yard TD pass to junior receiver Griffin Hebert.

After Louisiana Tech cut NC State's lead to seven points, the Pack's offense scored its third TD of the second half when sophomore Zonovan Knight ran it in untouched from four yards out. Knight had a big 25-yard run during the drive, and a crucial third and nine conversion on a 10-yard pass from redshirt sophomore Devin Leary to freshman Porter Rooks set up Knight's score. NC State leads 34-20 with 7:45 left.

Louisiana Tech's defense stopped junior running back Ricky Person Jr. for a one-yard gain on fourth and two, holding at the Bulldogs' 32-yard line for a turnover on downs. It then needed five plays to score a touchdown on a 23-yard TD pass from redshirt senior Austin Kendall to redshirt freshman Bub Means with 12:10 left.

It took a half, but NC State's offense appears to have woken up. On its third drive of the quarter, the Pack drove 71 yards for its second touchdown since halftime, putting NC State up 27-13 with 3:02 left before the fourth quarter. The score came courtesy a 5-yard TD pass from redshirt sophomore Devin Leary to sixth-year senior receiver C.J. Riley, but sophomore Zonovan Knight was the star of the drive with three carries for 38 yards.

Louisiana Tech answered the NC State touchdown by driving to the NC State 20-yard line before settling for a 38-yard field goal from redshirt freshman Jacob Barnes. The drive was aided by a 31-yard pass from redshirt senior quarterback Austin Kendall to junior receiver Griffin Hebert. The third down completion came after Pack junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams got a hand on the pass while covering Hebert, but the Bulldogs receiver made the reception off Baker-Williams' deflection.

A 25-yard punt return from redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas set up NC State with great field position at the Louisiana Tech 40-yard line, and it took two plays to score a TD. After a 16-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary to classmate Devin Carter, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. ripped off a 24-yard touchdown run, eluding and running over defenders in the process, to put the Wolfpack up 20-10 with 10:44 left in the third quarter.

Taking over at its own 31-yard line with 38 seconds left in the half, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary completed 3 of 5 passes for 47 yards to help NC State reach the Louisiana Tech 12-yard line with six seconds left. From there, junior Christopher Dunn made a 29-yard field goal to put the Wolfpack up 13-10 with two seconds remaining, and that gave the Pack a 13-10 halftime lead.

Louisiana Tech redshirt freshman kicker Jacob Barnes made a 21-yard field goal with 2:12 left to tie the score at 10-10.

Trotting out for his first field goal try since missing three a week ago, including a potential game-winner as time expired, Pack junior kicker Christopher Dunn made a 36-yard try to put NC State up 10-7 with 5:37 left in the first half.

NC State's defense has been among the best in the country at getting off the field on third downs, but a pair of third down conversions by Louisiana Tech in the red zone led to a Bulldogs touchdown. Quarterback Austin Kendall found fullback Jacob Adams on third and goal from the 2-yard line to tie the score at 7-7 with 13:19 left in the first half.

Both of NC State's possessions in the first quarter have started inside its own 10-yard line. The second began at the 9, but NC State used 10 plays to go 91 yards for a score, a drive capped by a 6-yard TD pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary to redshirt freshman tight end Chris Toudle. The big play on the drive was when Leary scrambled away from pressure and was able to connect to senior receiver Emeka Emezie on a 34-yard pass to reach the 6-yard line. Two plays later, NC State had the game's first touchdown.

