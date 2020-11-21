 Live: Liberty at NC State Wolfpack football
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-21 17:45:55 -0600') }} football

Live: Liberty at NC State Wolfpack football (inactive list is out)

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State (5-3) will host undefeated and No. 21 Liberty at 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The Wolfpacker will have updates throughout the game in this thread.

Inactive list (6:45 p.m.)

The following scholarship players are not active for tonight's game.

Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford

Freshman receiver Jalen Coit

Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason

Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier

Senior corner Chris Ingram

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dante Johnson

Freshman defensive end Claude Larkins

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Zovon Lindsay

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Timothy McKay

Sixth-year senior offensive tackle Tyrone Riley

Junior corner Teshaun Smith

Ashford, McKay and Smith have been ruled out for the season, while Leary and Martin are likely in that category as well. Ingram and Frazier have not played this year after suffering injuries that date back to last spring and fall, respectively.

This is the fourth consecutive game that Riley has missed, and depth at offensive tackle is thin with Eason and Lindsay also out, the latter for the first time this year.

Returning to the active list is fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Autenrieth and redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon.

