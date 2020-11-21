Live: Liberty at NC State Wolfpack football (inactive list is out)
NC State (5-3) will host undefeated and No. 21 Liberty at 7:30 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
The Wolfpacker will have updates throughout the game in this thread.
Fans can discuss the contest on the Wolves' Den message board.
Inactive list (6:45 p.m.)
The following scholarship players are not active for tonight's game.
Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford
Freshman receiver Jalen Coit
Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason
Freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Senior corner Chris Ingram
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Dante Johnson
Freshman defensive end Claude Larkins
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary
Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Zovon Lindsay
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Timothy McKay
Sixth-year senior offensive tackle Tyrone Riley
Junior corner Teshaun Smith
Ashford, McKay and Smith have been ruled out for the season, while Leary and Martin are likely in that category as well. Ingram and Frazier have not played this year after suffering injuries that date back to last spring and fall, respectively.
This is the fourth consecutive game that Riley has missed, and depth at offensive tackle is thin with Eason and Lindsay also out, the latter for the first time this year.
Returning to the active list is fifth-year senior tight end Dylan Autenrieth and redshirt sophomore receiver Jasiah Provillon.