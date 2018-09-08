The field is ready for NC State's second game of the year. Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker

First touchdown for Pennix (2:45 p.m.)

After a sluggish start to the second half that saw both teams fail to convert on fourth and one on their opponent's side of the field, NC State broke through on its third possession of the third quarter. Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley completed all seven of his pass attempts on an 8-play, 72-yard drive, connecting with freshman running back Trent Pennix for a one-yard score with 3:43 left to put NC State up 27-7. Finley has completed 27 of 33 passes for 322 yards, and both redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas (eight catches for 105 yards) and junior Kelvin Harmon (seven catches for 113 yards have gone over 100 yards receiving.

Halftime stats (2:00 p.m.)

Pack tacks on field goal to end half (1:58 p.m.)

After Georgia State's redshirt junior kicker Brandon Wright missed a 44-yard field goal wide right with 46 seconds left in the half, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley found junior Kelvin Harmon for a 34-yard gain and then redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas for 20 yards, setting up a 28-yard field goal from freshman Christopher Dunn as timed expired in the first half. NC State led 20-7 and will receive the opening kickoff of the second half at around 2:16 p.m.

Pack's second gamble does not pay off (1:43 p.m.)

NC State went for it again on fourth and one at the 45 and gained a first down, barely, on a run by senior Reggie Gallaspy Jr., but sophomore guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson was flagged for holding. It was Fedd-Jackson's second holding penalty of the drive. Officials reviewed the spot and it stood. Senior A.J. Cole's punt landed at the 2 and bounced into the end zone for a touchback. Georgia State took over with 3:36 left in the half.

Gamble pays off for Wolfpack (1:20 p.m.)

Head coach Dave Doeren rolled the dice by going for it on fourth and three at the Georgia State 23, and sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley connected with redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley on a 20-yard pass to move the chains. Two plays later, senior running back Reggie Gallaspy scored from a yard out to give NC State a 17-7 lead with 10:41 left before halftime.

First quarter stats and a Thomas highlight (1:12 p.m.)

Only 1⃣ hand necessary.@PackFootball redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/oSrdJmZjRk — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) September 8, 2018

Thomas keeps making an impact (1:04 p.m.)

After catching three passes including a touchdown on the opening drive, redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas executed a trick play by taking a lateral from sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and throwing a pass to an open freshman running back Trent Pennix for a 56-yard gain to the Georgia State 23. The Pack though could not punch it in and had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from freshman kicker Christopher Dunn to go up 10-7 with 3:22 left in the first quarter.

Thayer Thomas shines again (12:48 p.m.)

A drive that started at the 43 thanks to fifth-year senior corner Maurice Trowell's 36-yard kickoff return ended with a five-yard touchdown pass from sixth-year senior Ryan Finley to redshirt freshman Thayer Thomas with 9:32 left in the first quarter to tie the game. Thomas caught three passes for 35 yards in the drive, including the one-handed snag on the touchdown. NCSU was also somewhat fortunate on the possession. Finley had a dangerous pass that could have been a potential pick six but Georgia State outside linebacker Victor Heyward dropped the pass, and then a defensive holding wiped out an incompletion on third and 9 from the 19 and gave the Pack an automatic first down.

Big play sets up Georgia State TD (12:39 p.m.)

Georgia State junior quarterback Dan Ellington was able to buy time on third and four and heaved a deep pass to junior receiver Devin Gentry, who out fought NCSU freshman nickel Tanner Ingle for a 48-yard gain to the NC State 8, setting up an 8-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Destin Coates to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead after its opening drive. There is 12:37 on the first quarter clock.

Recruits spotted and update on players not dressed (12:33 p.m.)

Here is a link to a few of the recruits spotted before the game: click here. In addition to Meyers, freshman running back Ricky Person Jr. and redshirt sophomore tight end Dylan Autenrieth are not dressed out today.

Jakobi Meyers injury update (11:42 a.m.)

Redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers, who caught 14 passes for 161 yards last week, is in street clothes as the Pack begins to warm up.

Pack set to host Georgia State (11:33 a.m.)