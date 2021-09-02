Live game blog: NC State 45, South Florida 0 (fourth quarter)

Football is back at Carter-Finley Stadium, and this time with a crowd to witness. NC State will kick off against visiting South Florida for a 7:30 p.m., kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game is televised by the ACC Network. We'll have updates below throughout the game on this blog. Fans can interact with each other about the game on the premium Wolves Den message board on this thread.

Person over 100 yards, Houston into the end zone (10:17 p.m.)

Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. joins sophomore Zonovan Knight with over 100 yards rushing, as his night ended on a 12-yard rush that put him at 16 carries for 105 yards and two scores plus a receiving touchdown. Then sophomore Jordan Houston came into the game and ran five times for 15 yards, the last a touchdown to put NC State up 45-0 with 8:14 left in the contest. Official attendance tonight is 52,633.

Stats through three quarters (10:05 p.m.)

Turnover leads to Pack TD (9:56 p.m.)

USF's most serious threat of the game ended when Florida State transfer and senior safety Cyrus Fagan intercepted a pass at the 10-yard line. The Pack responded with a touchdown drive that was highlighted by a 39-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary to senior Emeka Emezie to set NC State up at the USF 11-yard line. Three plays later Leary found redshirt freshman tight end Chris Toudle for a 7-yard score to put NC State up 38-0 with 2:53 left in the third quarter.

Fourth down conversion is a long TD run for Knight (9:41 p.m.)

NC State went for it on fourth and two at the USF 46-yard line, and the result was a TD run off the left side for sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight. Knight is up to 163 rushing yards on 16 carries. NC State leads 31-0 with 9:30 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (9:05 p.m.)

Long pass leads to Person's third TD (8:56 p.m.)

Taking over at its own 23 with 1:10 left in the first half, NC State needed just 22 seconds to score. That's because redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary hit redshirt sophomore receiver Devin Carter in stride on a 51-yard strike down the sideline to the USF 11-yard line. Two plays later, junior running back Ricky Person Jr. had his third score of the game, an 11-yard rush to put the Pack up 24-0 with 48 seconds left in the half.

Ricky Person Jr. continues big first half (8:18 p.m.)

Junior running back Ricky Person Jr.'s big night continues. His 32-yard run converted a third and three at the NC State 37, and then he capped the possession with an 11-yard scoring run up the middle for his second touchdown of the game. Person has carried nine times for 68 yards and had 107 yards of total offense. NC State leads 17-0 with 12:39 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (8:13 p.m.)

NC State adds field goal (8:02 p.m.)

After starting with excellent field position at the South Florida 47, NC State picked up a pair of first downs before its drive stalled at the 17. Junior kicker Christopher Dunn nailed a 34-yard field goal to put the Pack up 10-0 with 2:14 left in the first quarter.

Pack strikes first (7:42 p.m.)