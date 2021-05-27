 Live game blog: NC State Wolfpack baseball vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 20:23:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Live game blog: NC State vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

It was a late first pitch (9:08 p.m.) due to a marathon game between Louisville and Georgia Tech, but NC State and Pittsburgh are facing each other for a trip to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on the line.

Here are updates from the contest.

NC State Wolfpack baseball pitcher Reid Johnston
Reid Johnston has the start Thursday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Bottom of the fourth

Pittsburgh threatened with a two-out double followed by a walk, but NC State's Reid Johnston recorded a strike out to end the inning without any damage.

NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2

Top of the fourth

For the second straight inning, NC State is retired in order.

NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2

Bottom of the third

Three challenging grounders, one to shortstop Jose Torres and a pair to third baseman Vojtech Mensik were credited as infield singles for Pitt, and it helped the Panthers bring a run home before stranding the bases loaded.

NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2

Top of the third

NC State is retired quickly in order.

NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1

Bottom of the second

After allowing a first inning run, Pack starter Reid Johnston worked a 1-2-3 second.

NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1

Top of the second

Two-out walks to Pack rightfielder Devonte Brown and third baseman Vojtech Mensik were followed by a triple from second baseman J.T. Jarrett, who then would score on a wild pitch to put NC State up 3-1.

NC State threatened for more, but left fielder Jonny Butler grounded out with runners at the corners for the third out.

NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1

Bottom of the first

A two-out double by Pittsburgh's Ron Washington Jr. off Pack starter Reid Johnston scored third baseman Sky Duff, who led off the inning with a bloop single to center.

The Panthers take the early advantage.

Pitt 1, NC State 0

Top of the first

NC State, the three seed, is the away team and bagged a couple of runners in the top half of the first, but junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}