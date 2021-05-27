Live game blog: NC State vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament
It was a late first pitch (9:08 p.m.) due to a marathon game between Louisville and Georgia Tech, but NC State and Pittsburgh are facing each other for a trip to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on the line.
Here are updates from the contest.
Bottom of the fourth
Pittsburgh threatened with a two-out double followed by a walk, but NC State's Reid Johnston recorded a strike out to end the inning without any damage.
NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2
Top of the fourth
For the second straight inning, NC State is retired in order.
NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2
Bottom of the third
Three challenging grounders, one to shortstop Jose Torres and a pair to third baseman Vojtech Mensik were credited as infield singles for Pitt, and it helped the Panthers bring a run home before stranding the bases loaded.
NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2
Top of the third
NC State is retired quickly in order.
NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1
Bottom of the second
After allowing a first inning run, Pack starter Reid Johnston worked a 1-2-3 second.
NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1
Top of the second
Two-out walks to Pack rightfielder Devonte Brown and third baseman Vojtech Mensik were followed by a triple from second baseman J.T. Jarrett, who then would score on a wild pitch to put NC State up 3-1.
NC State threatened for more, but left fielder Jonny Butler grounded out with runners at the corners for the third out.
NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1
Bottom of the first
A two-out double by Pittsburgh's Ron Washington Jr. off Pack starter Reid Johnston scored third baseman Sky Duff, who led off the inning with a bloop single to center.
The Panthers take the early advantage.
Pitt 1, NC State 0
Top of the first
NC State, the three seed, is the away team and bagged a couple of runners in the top half of the first, but junior designated hitter Terrell Tatum grounded into an inning-ending double play to end the threat.