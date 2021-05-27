Live game blog: NC State vs. Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament

It was a late first pitch (9:08 p.m.) due to a marathon game between Louisville and Georgia Tech, but NC State and Pittsburgh are facing each other for a trip to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on the line. Here are updates from the contest.

Reid Johnston has the start Thursday. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Bottom of the fourth

Pittsburgh threatened with a two-out double followed by a walk, but NC State's Reid Johnston recorded a strike out to end the inning without any damage. NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2

Top of the fourth

For the second straight inning, NC State is retired in order. NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2

Bottom of the third

Three challenging grounders, one to shortstop Jose Torres and a pair to third baseman Vojtech Mensik were credited as infield singles for Pitt, and it helped the Panthers bring a run home before stranding the bases loaded. NC State 3, Pittsburgh 2

Top of the third

NC State is retired quickly in order. NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1

Bottom of the second

After allowing a first inning run, Pack starter Reid Johnston worked a 1-2-3 second. NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1

Top of the second

Two-out walks to Pack rightfielder Devonte Brown and third baseman Vojtech Mensik were followed by a triple from second baseman J.T. Jarrett, who then would score on a wild pitch to put NC State up 3-1. NC State threatened for more, but left fielder Jonny Butler grounded out with runners at the corners for the third out. NC State 3, Pittsburgh 1

Bottom of the first

A two-out double by Pittsburgh's Ron Washington Jr. off Pack starter Reid Johnston scored third baseman Sky Duff, who led off the inning with a bloop single to center. The Panthers take the early advantage. Pitt 1, NC State 0

Top of the first