Live: NC State 45, Furman 0 (third quarter)

It is the first game for NC State since its loss at Mississippi State and losing star redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson for the season. The Pack is hosting Furman from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Paladins are No. 25 in the FCS coaches' poll. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on RSN. The Wolfpacker will have updates from tonight's contest on this game blog. Fans can discuss the game on The Wolves' Den message board.

Interception leads to Pack TD (9:34 p.m.)

Junior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams made an interception off a deflected pass and returned it to the Furman 39-yard line. Junior running back Ricky Person Jr. did all the offense on the ensuing drive, running five straight times until he scored on a one-yard run on third down. NC State leads 45-0 with 10:53 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (9:05 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Thayer Thomas' big first half continues (9:01 p.m.)

NC State redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas took a hit to the head that led to an ejection of Furman safety DiMarcus Clay for targeting, but Thomas shook it off and scored on a 12-yard reception on the next play to put NC State up 38-0 with 24 seconds left in the first half. Thomas has 132 total all-purpose yards in the first half, including five catches for 82 yards.

Deep pass finally connects with Anthony Smith (8:47 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary went deep a few times but could not connect with freshman Anthony Smith in last week's loss at Mississippi State. With 2:28 left in the first half he finally hit Smith for a big gain, this time a 42-yard touchdown that was upheld after review, giving the Pack a 31-0 lead.

Knight goes over 100 yards for game during TD drive (8:33 p.m.)

A 28-yard run from sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight started NC State's possession with 8:58 left in the first half. On his next carry, Knight would go over 100 yards in the game. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary finished the possession with a 7-yard TD rush to put the Pack up 24-0 with 6:39 left in the first half. Knight has rushed 11 times for 104 yards.

Devin Leary throws first TD pass of the game (8:13 p.m.)

NC State took advantage of a 22-yard punt return from redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas that set up field position at the Furman 42-yard line. Thomas hauled in a 22-yard pass during the touchdown drive, which ended with redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary connecting with sixth-year senior tight end Dylan Parham for a 4-yard score with 13:52 left to put the Pack up 17-0.

First quarter stats (8:08 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Pack adds a field goal (8:02 p.m.)

After forcing a three-and-out on Furman, the Pack too over at its own 38-yard line. On the second play of the drive, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary connected with redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas on a 33-yard catch-and-run. The Pack could not move it more from there and settled for a 32-yard field goal from junior Christopher Dunn with 3:06 left in the first quarter to increase its lead to 10-0.

NC State scores first (7:49 p.m.)