TheWolfpacker - Live: NC State 35, Florida State 9 (fourth quarter)

NC State (4-3 overall and ACC) hosts Florida State (2-5 overall, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday night in Carter-FInley Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Updates on the game will be provided in this blog. Also, fans can discuss the game on the Wolves' Den message board.

Stats through three quarters (10:05 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Thayer Thomas' big night continues (10:00 p.m.)

NC State looked like it had a three-and-out after the FSU touchdown, but a muffed punt led to a recovery by Pack freshman receiver Anthony Smith at midfield. Five plays later, on third and nine, Bailey Hockman threw a quick pass to redshirt junior Thayer Thomas for an easy 24-yard touchdown. Thomas has 11 receptions for 135 yards and two scores.

Noles use fourth down conversions to drive for TD (9:50 p.m.)

Florida State went for it on fourth and 2 at its own 40, fourth and 5 at midfield and then fourth and one at the NC State 28, and each time it converted. On the final conversion, FSU's redshirt sophomore Jashaun Corbin ran for a touchdown to cut NC State's lead 28-9 with 5:14 left in the third quarter. FSU went for two, but the Pack had it well defended.

NC State adds rushing TD (9:34 p.m.)

After the defense earned a three-and-out from Florida State's opening second half possession, the Pack was set up with nice field position at midfield thanks to redshirt junior Thayer Thomas' good punt return. Thomas would later catch a 14-yard pass from classmate Bailey Hockman to go over 100 yards receiving on the afternoon, and one play later sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight scored on an 18-yard run to put NC State up 28-3 with 10:34 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (9:03 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Bailey Hockman's big first half includes a rushing TD (8:54 p.m.)

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 1:32 left in the half to put NC State up 21-3. Hockman has completed 17 of 20 passes for 193 yards and two scores in addition to his rushing TD.

Florida State gets on board with long field goal (8:30 p.m.)

Redshirt junior Parker Grothaus made a 48-yard field goal with 8:11 left in the first half to cut NC State's lead to 14-3. Prior to the field goal, the Noles converted a fourth and one to extend the drive.

Thayer Thomas adds TD to developing career night (8:17 p.m.)

On its second possession, NC State drove to the Florida State 10-yard line but was stuffed on fourth and one for no gain. FSU returned the favor however, gambling on fourth and one at its own 31 and getting nothing on what was the last play of the first quarter. That set up the Pack with great field position, and NC State took advantage. Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman found his favorite receiver on the evening, classmate Thayer Thomas, for a 10-yard touchdown with 13:18 left in the half. Thomas has caught eight of Hockman's 13 completions, spanning 78 yards. On NC State's second possession, fifth-year senior guard Joe Sculthorpe was injured and had to be helped off the field while heading to the locker room. Starting redshirt junior right tackle Bryson Speas slid to guard to replace Sculthorpe, and fifth-year senior Justin Witt took over at right tackle.



First quarter stats (8:10 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

NC State scores TD despite miscues (7:44 p.m.)

NC State had a false start, allowed a sack that cost 10 yards and committed a personal foul penalty on its opening drive. It still scored a touchdown. Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman was 8-of-8 passing on the drive for 93 yards, including a 21-yard scoring toss to senior wideout Emeka Emezie, and NC State scores first in the contest. Pack leads 7-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

