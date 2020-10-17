Live: Duke 7, NC State 0 (first quarter)
NC State is looking to make it three straight ACC wins and at the same time defeat Duke for the first time since 2008 when it hosts the Blue Devils at Carter-Finley Stadium for a 3:30 kickoff in Raleigh.
Here will be updates throughout the game.
Fans can discuss the game with each other on the Wolves' Den message board.
Blocked punt gives Duke game's first TD (3:43 p.m.)
Duke freshman safety Isaiah Fisher-Smithwent unblocked off the edge of the punt formation and was able to get to redshirt junior Trenton Gill’s kick. Freshman linebacker Dorian Mausipicked up at the NC State 32-yard line (Gill was punting from the Duke 44, and had an easy touchdown with 9:51 left in the first quarter.
Inactive list (2:45 p.m.)
The following scholarship players are not on the active list today:
Sophomore safety Rakeim Ashford
Freshman offensive tackle Anthony Carter Jr.
Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Derrick Eason
Redshirt freshman nickel Jalen Frazier
Redshirt freshman defensive tacke Joshua Harris
Senior cornerback Chris Ingram
Redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin
Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Timothy McKay
Freshman safety Nehki Meredith
Junior cornerback Teshaun Smith
Fifth-year senior offensive tackle Justin Witt
It is the third straight game starting right tackle Witt will miss, and depth is thin without McKay and Eason available, too. Goal line defensive tackle standout Harris is the newest name to the inactive list, as none of the offensive tackles were not listed on Monday's depth chart.
Ashford, Smith and Martin are likely out for the season, while Frazier and Ingram have not been available yet.