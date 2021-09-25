Live: NC State 7, Clemson 7 (third quarter)

NC State is hosting No. 9 Clemson Saturday to start its ACC slate. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and the game is televised on ESPN. We will have updates throughout the game below on our live blog here. Fans can discuss the contest on the premium Wolves' Den message in our game thread here.

Halftime stats (5:13 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

Scoreless second quarter (5:11 p.m.)

NC State junior kicker Christopher Dunn missed a 53-yard field goal attempt with three seconds left in the first half, and both teams were held scoreless in the second quarter to be tied 7-7 at halftime. The Pack's defense had a huge second frame, holding Clemson to four three-and-outs and a turnover in the final five drives of the half.

First quarter stats (4:20 p.m.)

Click on the stats to view them larger.

NC State evens it up (4:16 p.m.)

Nobody has scored an offensive touchdown on Clemson this season until NC State did so with five seconds left in the first quarter. On third and four, redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Emeka Emezie. It was the third and final time Leary completed a pass to convert a third down.

Clemson strikes first (3:51 p.m.)

Clemson sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei did not look like a struggling quarterback in his second drive. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 52 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown to junior Justyn Ross to put the Tigers up 7-0 with 9:11 left in the first quarter. The drive was aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on Pack junior safety Tanner Ingle, negating what had been a short loss on first down.

Injury note (2:53 p.m.)