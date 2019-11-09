Clemson takes first drive for TD (7:51 p.m.)

Clemson needed nine plays to cover 84 yards on its opening drive to score the game's first touchdown. The Tigers never had a third down on the possession. Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed all four of his pass attempts for 56 yards and ran twice for the final 13 yards, including seven yards for the score. Tigers lead 7-0 with 10:56 left in the first quarter.

Youth movement fully on for NC State (7:31 p.m.)

NC State will be starting two true freshmen on the offensive line — Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle and Dylan McMahon at left guard. Two of NC State's starting linebackers — redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore and junior Louis Acceus — are out. NCSU will be starting three freshmen, all getting their first career starts: redshirts Payton Wilson and Calvin Hart Jr. and true freshman Payton Wilson. Reserve redshirt sophomore defensive end Xavier Lyas and reserve redshirt junior safety Isaiah Stallings are also out.

