Live: Clemson 7, NC State 0 (first quarter)
Clemson takes first drive for TD (7:51 p.m.)
Clemson needed nine plays to cover 84 yards on its opening drive to score the game's first touchdown. The Tigers never had a third down on the possession. Sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed all four of his pass attempts for 56 yards and ran twice for the final 13 yards, including seven yards for the score.
Tigers lead 7-0 with 10:56 left in the first quarter.
Youth movement fully on for NC State (7:31 p.m.)
NC State will be starting two true freshmen on the offensive line — Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle and Dylan McMahon at left guard.
Two of NC State's starting linebackers — redshirt sophomore Isaiah Moore and junior Louis Acceus — are out. NCSU will be starting three freshmen, all getting their first career starts: redshirts Payton Wilson and Calvin Hart Jr. and true freshman Payton Wilson.
Reserve redshirt sophomore defensive end Xavier Lyas and reserve redshirt junior safety Isaiah Stallings are also out.
Reigning champs at Carter-Finley Stadium (6:42 p.m.
Clemson will seek to bolster its national title hopes at NC State Saturday evening. One team ranked ahead of the Tigers in the initial College Football Playoffs poll, No. 4 Penn State, was upset at Minnesota earlier in the day.
NC State is hoping to show signs of progress after a couple of lopsided road losses. On the dress roster, senior corner Nick McCloud, freshman running back Zonovan Knight and redshirt freshman running back Trent Pennix are listed. McCloud has been out since the opener, and the two runners were injured during last Saturday's loss at Wake Forest.
Not on the dress roster includes redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Moore and redshirt junior tight end Dylan Parham. It would be the second straight game out for Parham, and Moore was another one of the players hurt at WFU.
