NC State wrestling enters day two of the NCAA Championships with eight of its nine qualifiers still alive in the double-elimination tournament, including a school-record five in the championship quarterfinals, and in fourth place as a team. Wrestling begins at 11 a.m., and former Wolfpack wrestler Ryan Tice will be tracking all the action once again. You can also join in on our live thread on The Wolves' Den message board. Updates will appear below, with the latest appearing at the top:

Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Trent Hidlay won his first two NCAA matches by technical fall. (Andrew Mead)

1:04 p.m. — No. 12 133-pounder Jarrett Trombley falls to No. 19 Chance Rich (CSUB), 5-4, and is eliminated with a 2-2 record in his first NCAA Championships. That does it for NC State in this session. Quarterfinals and two rounds of wrestlebacks for 165-285 will begin at 3 p.m. At the end of this mini-session, NC State is tied for third place with Oklahoma State, six points behind No. 2 Penn State and three points ahead of No. 5 Missouri.

12:26 p.m. — No. 2 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay gets NC State's first pin of the tournament, dominating with a pair of early takedowns and a couple of turns before completing the first-period fall. He's officially the program's first-ever four-time All-American and will wrestle in tonight's semifinals against No. 3 David Carr (Iowa State). They have never wrestled in a college match before, though Hidlay did post a 10-5 win over Carr in folkstyle wrestling last October at Senior Nationals (college wrestling is what's called folkstyle, and the rules differ from freestyle, which is what is done in the Olympics and internationally).

11:59 a.m. — No. 4 141-pounder Tariq Wilson moves on to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over No. 21 Real Woods (Stanford). That also means Wilson has clinched All-America honors and is guaranteed and top-six finish for the second time in his career. He'll face No. 1 Jaydin Eierman (Iowa) tonight for a spot in the NCAA finals.

11:48 p.m. — No. 12 133-pounder Jarrett Trombley stays alive win a 4-0 win over No. 27 Jacob Allen (Navy) in the consolation bracket. He'll face No. 19 Chance Rich (CSUB) later this session for the right to wrestle No. 10 Louie Hayes (UVA) in the blood round tonight.



11:17 a.m. — No. 6 125-pounder Jakob Camacho gives up a second-period takedown and that's the difference in a 4-2 loss to No. 3 Brandon Courtney. He drops to the consolation bracket, where he'll be back in action tonight. His first match will be in the blood round, where the winner becomes an All-American and the loser falls one match shy of placing among the top eight. Camacho will face No. 17 Killian Cardinale (WVU) in the blood round tonight. The two met in the first dual of the 2019-20 season, Camacho's dual debut when Cardinale was at Old Dominion, and Cardinale pulled out a 6-5 win.