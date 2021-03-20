The NCAA Wrestling Championships begin the third and final day at 11 a.m. Saturday. NC State has tied the school record with four All-Americans — 184 Trent Hidlay will wrestle in tonight's finals (7 p.m., ESPN), while three others are in action at this morning's medal round: 141 Tariq Wilson (can still finish as high as third), 157 Hayden Hidlay (fifth) and 174 Daniel Bullard (seventh).

The Wolfpack entered the 11 a.m. session tied for sixth place as a team, and is a lock for a top-10 finish — just the sixth in program history and a second time under ninth-year head coach Pat Popolizio (who has only coached eight NCAA Championships due to the pandemic canceling last year's).

Former NC State wrestler Ryan Tice will be tracking all the action once again as it happens, with the latest updates appearing at the top and a live thread with even more details on our message board: