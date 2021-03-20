Live Blog: NC State wrestling at the NCAA Championships, day three
The NCAA Wrestling Championships begin the third and final day at 11 a.m. Saturday. NC State has tied the school record with four All-Americans — 184 Trent Hidlay will wrestle in tonight's finals (7 p.m., ESPN), while three others are in action at this morning's medal round: 141 Tariq Wilson (can still finish as high as third), 157 Hayden Hidlay (fifth) and 174 Daniel Bullard (seventh).
The Wolfpack entered the 11 a.m. session tied for sixth place as a team, and is a lock for a top-10 finish — just the sixth in program history and a second time under ninth-year head coach Pat Popolizio (who has only coached eight NCAA Championships due to the pandemic canceling last year's).
Former NC State wrestler Ryan Tice will be tracking all the action once again as it happens, with the latest updates appearing at the top and a live thread with even more details on our message board:
11:34 a.m. — 157 Hayden Hidlay fell behind early against Arizona State's Jacori Teemer and trailed 14-3 at the end of the first period.He fought back valiantly to avoid a major decision, but still fell 18-12 and will wrestle for fifth place later in the session. That one hurts double because it gives Arizona State an early edge in the race for fourth.
In his next bout, Hidlay will face No. 6 Brayton Lee (Minnesota), somebody he has not wrestled before in college.
174 Daniel Bullard will also be back in action later this session, going for seventh against No. 26 Jackson Turley (Rutgers).
11:29 a.m. — 141 Tariq Wilson starts the session with some firework. He struck early and never let up en route to a dominant 12-1 major decision victory over No. 8 Chad Red (Nebraska) that featured four minutes of riding time.
Wilson will move on to the third-place match, which he will be looking to win for the second time in his career (2018). He will face No. 3 Sebastian Rivera (Rutgers) later this session, they have not wrestled in college before.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook