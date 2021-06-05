Live blog: NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 3

In a crucial game at the Ruston Regional, second-seeded NC State (32-17) dominated top seed and host Louisiana Tech (41-19) Saturday evening to advance to the regional semifinals.

The game was delayed twice by rain. First pitch originally scheduled for 7 p.m. had been pushed back to 8:06 and then a second delay to 9:06.

NC State struck quickly with a first inning run, and it built its advantage while starting pitcher and freshman Matt Highfill worked 5.1 shutout innings. A two-run eighth inning extended NC State's edge to 8-0 before Louisiana Tech launched two homers in the bottom half of the frame off lefty Evan Justice, who threw the final 3.2 innings and struck out eight of the 15 batters he faced.

A day after hitting five homers against Alabama, the Pack used five doubles and a hot top of the order to score against the Bulldogs. NC State's 1-2-3-4 hitters went 10 for 19 at the plate with a walk and a sacrifice fly. First baseman Austin Murr led the way by going 4 for 5 from his leadoff spot, including a pair of doubles.

Alabama, still alive after a 3-1 win over Rider earlier Saturday, will face Louisiana Tech Sunday afternoon in an elimination game. The winner will turn around and play NC State. The Pack needs one more win to advance to the Super Regional, while whomever emerges from Alabama-Louisiana Tech would have to beat NC State twice.

Fans discussed the game on this thread in the Wolves' Den message board.

Below is inning-by-inning updates from the game.