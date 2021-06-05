Live blog: NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 3
In a crucial game at the Ruston Regional, second-seeded NC State (32-17) dominated top seed and host Louisiana Tech (41-19) Saturday evening to advance to the regional semifinals.
The game was delayed twice by rain. First pitch originally scheduled for 7 p.m. had been pushed back to 8:06 and then a second delay to 9:06.
NC State struck quickly with a first inning run, and it built its advantage while starting pitcher and freshman Matt Highfill worked 5.1 shutout innings. A two-run eighth inning extended NC State's edge to 8-0 before Louisiana Tech launched two homers in the bottom half of the frame off lefty Evan Justice, who threw the final 3.2 innings and struck out eight of the 15 batters he faced.
A day after hitting five homers against Alabama, the Pack used five doubles and a hot top of the order to score against the Bulldogs. NC State's 1-2-3-4 hitters went 10 for 19 at the plate with a walk and a sacrifice fly. First baseman Austin Murr led the way by going 4 for 5 from his leadoff spot, including a pair of doubles.
Alabama, still alive after a 3-1 win over Rider earlier Saturday, will face Louisiana Tech Sunday afternoon in an elimination game. The winner will turn around and play NC State. The Pack needs one more win to advance to the Super Regional, while whomever emerges from Alabama-Louisiana Tech would have to beat NC State twice.
Fans discussed the game on this thread in the Wolves' Den message board.
Below is inning-by-inning updates from the game.
Bottom of the ninth
Centerfielder Tyler McDonough misplayed a liner with one out, but that was no issue for closer Evan Justice, who struck out the side otherwise to secure the NC State win.
NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 3
Top of the ninth
A two out walk to shortstop Jose Torres yields nothing more, and NC State is retired without a run.
NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 3
Bottom of the eighth
NC State loses the shutout as closer Evan Justice allowed back-to-back homers on back-to-back pitches, both coming with two outs and the former home run a two-run shot.
NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 3
Top of the eighth
First baseman Austin Murr's huge night continues with his fourth hit of the game, a two-out single to right that rightfielder Devonte Brown from second. A wild pitch to the next batter, centerfielder Tyler McDonough, scored second baseman J.T. Jarrett from third.
NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the seventh
Reliever Evan Justice needed only 10 pitches to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh.
NC State 6, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the seventh
Second baseman J.T. Jarrett's walk was followed by back-to-back doubles from first baseman Austin Murr and centerfielder Tyler McDonough, the latter scoring two runs. After advancing to third on a wild pitch, McDonough scored the third run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to right by leftfielder Jonny Butler.
NC State 6, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the sixth
A leadoff single and a one-out hit, both to left field, put runners at first and second for Louisiana Tech. That led to a pitching change with closer Evan Justice coming into the game. Justice was able to retire the next two batters to keep the score at 3-0.
HIghfill was credited with 5.1 innings pitched, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out four.
NC State 3, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the sixth
Rightfielder Devonte Brown's deep fly ball to the wall in center was the loud third out in a 1-2-3 inning for the Wolfpack.
NC State 3, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the fifth
A two-out bloop single to right proved no harm to NC State starter Sam Highfill, who through five shutout innings has allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four.
NC State 3, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the fifth
Designated hitter Terrell Tatum tried to stretch a single to right center into a double, but he was ruled out at second base. A lengthy review upheld the call, leading to the third out.
NC State 3, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the fourth
It was a quick 1-2-3 inning for Pack pitcher Sam Highfill, who only needed nine pitches to retire the side.
NC State 3, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the fourth
Rightfielder Devonte Brown's one-out double turned into a run when second baseman J.T. Jarrett brought him home on a two-out single. Jarrett took second on the throw home but was unable to score after first baseman Austin Murr flied out.
NC State 3, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the third
A two-out double off the glove of diving centerfielder Tyler McDonough did no harm for Pack pitcher Sam Highfill, who has kept Louisiana Tech scoreless through three innings.
NC State 2, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the third
A pair of reviews dominated the inning, one working in NC State's favor after one went against.
First baseman Austin Murr was ruled out trying to advance to third on a wild pitch. Replays seemed to suggest Murr should have been ruled safe, but apparently there was not enough to overturn the call.
On the next at bat, left fielder Jonny Butler legged out a two-out infield single to first, and center fielder Tyler McDonough came around from second to score. Review upheld the bang-bang play at first.
NC State 2, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the second
After laboring through the first inning, Pack starter Sam Highfill worked a more efficient 1-2-3 second.
NC State 1, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the second
NC State went quietly in order, failing to hit out of the infield.
NC State 1, Louisiana Tech 0
Bottom of the first
NC State starter Sam Highfill worked around a one-out double and walk to allow no runs for Louisiana Tech in the opening frame.
NC State 1, Louisiana Tech 0
Top of the first
Leadoff hitter Austin Murr knocked a double to left-center and advanced to third on a fly ball from Tyler McDonough. Jonny Butler's double down the first base line provided the Pack with the first run of the evening.
NC State 1, Louisiana Tech 0