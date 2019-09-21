Interception seals win for the Pack

Junior corner Chris Ingram intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone to end the threat from Ball State. Reserve quarterback Bailey Hockman came in to play the final drive, and he completed a 15-yard screen pass to freshman running back Jordan Houston on third and 14 to help NC State run out the clock. NC State finishes non-conference play 3-1 and will travel to Florida State next Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Ball State rolls down the field for touchdown, recovers onside kick (10:16 p.m.)

In response to the blocked punt and subsequent TD, Ball State marched down the field with ease on an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by Caleb Huntley's two-yard TD run. NC State leads 34-23 with 4:49 left. Ball State then recovered the onside kick.

Special team delivers with block punt, leading to touchdown

Redshirt sophomore receiver Max Fisher blocked the punt and redshirt freshman corner Malik Dunlap returned it to the Ball State 7. Three plays later redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay ran it in for a 3-yard score to put NC State up 34-16 with 8:41 left in the contest.

Ball State crawls closer as Pack offense struggles (9:46 p.m.)

After another three-and-out for NC State, its third in four second half possessions, Ball State aggressively drove to the NC State 11-yard but could not convert on third and four from there. It added another field goal, a 28-yarder from Ryan Rimmler, to cut NC State's lead to 27-16 with 12:21 left in the game.

Stats through three quarters (9:38 p.m.)

Stats through three quarters.

Ball State tacks on another field goal (9:34 p.m.)

NC State could not convert on fourth and one at its own 42, turning the ball over to Ball State with 3:26 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals turned it into points when Ryan Rimmler with 41 seconds remaining in the quarter. NC State's offense has mustered just one first down on three drives in the third quarter.

Ball State gets a field goal (9:08 p.m.)

Ball State mounted its first drive in a while and it resulted in a 43-yard field goal by senior Ryan Rimmler, cutting NC State's lead to 27-10 with 9:41 left in the third quarter.

Thayer Thomas takes the punt to the house (8:58 p.m.)

Both teams started the second half with three and outs, but NC State's redshirt sophomore receiver Thayer Thomas broke the game open with a 76-yard punt return for a score. The Pack leads 27-7 with 13:03 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats (8:32 p.m.)

Halftime stats.

McKay engineers another touchdown drive (8:22 p.m.)

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matthew McKay completed five straight passes for a total of 64 yards during an 82-yard touchdown drive. McKay ran five yards for the score to put NC State up 20-7 with 1:38 left in the half. McKay is 13-of-17 passing for 135 yards.

Pack gets first touchdown of the game (8:05 p.m.)

Backup quarterback Bailey Hockman, a redshirt sophomore, received a drive in the second quarter, but it ended with the first interception thrown this season by the Wolfpack. NC State returned to redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay on the next possession, and went back to the running game. Five rushes resulted in 36 yards, including a three-yard score by sophomore Ricky Person Jr. NC State leads 13-7 with 6:18 left in the first half.

First quarter stats (7:43 p.m.)

First quarter stats

NC State ends first quarter with field goal (7:41 p.m.)

Junior receiver Emeka Emezie made a spectacular catch on third and eight for a 19-yard gain to sustain the Wolfpack drive, but once again the drive stalled deep in Cardinals territory. NCSU had to settle for a 34-yard field goal from Christopher Dunn with six seconds left in the quarter. Ball State leads 7-6.

Ball State marches down field for game's first touchdown (7:30 p.m.)

For the first time since it played Wake Forest on Nov. 8, 2018, NC State has allowed a touchdown at Carter-Finley Stadium. Junior receiver Justin Hall took an end-around 11 yards for the touchdown with 5:28 to go in the first quarter, giving Ball State a 7-3 lead. Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt is 8-of-10 passing for 59 yards thus far.

NC State gets the game's first points (7:18 p.m.)

Ball State took the opening possession of the game to the NC State 39 where it faced fourth and three. The Cardinals elected to go for it, but an apparent miscommunication on the shot gun snap led to a 15-yard loss. NC State drove to the Ball State 22 before settling for a 39-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Christopher Dunn with 8:29 left in the first quarter.

Pack set to host night game