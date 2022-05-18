Left tackle DJ Chester is part of one of the largest offensive lines in the country, but even at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, he’s not close to being the biggest.

Chester is a standout lineman for McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian, which also has Zechariah “Flapjack” Owens, a 6-7 and 350-pound junior tackle. Chester wants to improve his leadership, fundamentals and get a crack at a state title. He also plays on the defensive line and has played all over the offensive line.