Over the past few months, three-star linebacker Xavier Simmons from Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford has become more familiar with NC State.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder emerged as a top target in the state as a sophomore when in 11 games he had 90 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack. He also forced a fumble and recovered one for NW Guilford while offensively running for two touchdowns and 208 yards on 13 carries.

That helped lead to offers from, among others, NC State, Duke, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Simmons did little to disappoint as a junior, which was completed in the spring. In eight games, he had 61 tackles, including seven for loss and a pair of sacks. He had a forced fumble and impressively recovered five.

While that campaign was going on, Simmons made a pair of visits to Raleigh.