Linebacker Rohan Davy flips to NC State
Senior Rohan Davy was recruited by NC State for nearly a year, but it had some twists and turns.
Davy verbally committed to NC State on Tuesday, flipping from Cincinnati, which underwent a coaching change. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder had been offered by the Wolfpack on Jan. 26, 2022. Right when it appeared he'd be visiting NC State in the spring, he verbally committed to Cincinnati on April 3.
NC State was able to get an official visit from Davy this past weekend, leading to the commitment.
NC State, Cincinnati, Buffalo, Ken State, Marshall, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Temple and Toledo all offered Davy, who is a Rivals.com three-star prospect out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College.
Davy played strong safety, nickel and outside linebacker for his prep team in the past. St. John's went 11-0 his junior year, and 8-4 this past season. NCSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson was the point man on Davy's recruitment.
