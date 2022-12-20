Senior Rohan Davy was recruited by NC State for nearly a year, but it had some twists and turns.

Davy verbally committed to NC State on Tuesday, flipping from Cincinnati, which underwent a coaching change. The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder had been offered by the Wolfpack on Jan. 26, 2022. Right when it appeared he'd be visiting NC State in the spring, he verbally committed to Cincinnati on April 3.

NC State was able to get an official visit from Davy this past weekend, leading to the commitment.