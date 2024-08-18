PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1QWFc5UkNZNk1DJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVBYVzlSQ1k2TUMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Linebacker Quinton Cypher showcases his abilities

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
@NCStateRivals

WAKE FOREST — The HighSchoolOT.com football jamboree didn't go as planned Saturday, but Raleigh Millbrook sophomore linebacker Quinton Cypher showed what he can do.

The event was marred by a fight in the stands at Wake Forest (N.C.) High School during the latter stages of Millbrook and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, which brought police to arrive on to the scene minutes later. The game finished and it was decided to cancel the last two games of the jamboree — Henderson (N.C.) Vance County at Wake Forest and Southern Durham (N.C.) High at Rolesville (N.C.) High.

Vance County played Durham Jordan High in the first contest, with Vance aiming to play in the third game after Durham Hillside unexpectantly pulled out.

Cypher finished with six tackles and an interception after playing about 70 percent of the defensive snaps. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has earned scholarships from NC State, Duke, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin from P4 leagues, plus Charlotte, East Carolina and Troy.

Cypher had 155 tackles (95 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions his freshman year.

Millbrook hosts Apex (N.C.) Friendship High at 7 p.m. Friday.

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

