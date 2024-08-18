Linebacker Quinton Cypher showcases his abilities
WAKE FOREST — The HighSchoolOT.com football jamboree didn't go as planned Saturday, but Raleigh Millbrook sophomore linebacker Quinton Cypher showed what he can do.
The event was marred by a fight in the stands at Wake Forest (N.C.) High School during the latter stages of Millbrook and Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, which brought police to arrive on to the scene minutes later. The game finished and it was decided to cancel the last two games of the jamboree — Henderson (N.C.) Vance County at Wake Forest and Southern Durham (N.C.) High at Rolesville (N.C.) High.
Vance County played Durham Jordan High in the first contest, with Vance aiming to play in the third game after Durham Hillside unexpectantly pulled out.
Cypher finished with six tackles and an interception after playing about 70 percent of the defensive snaps. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has earned scholarships from NC State, Duke, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin from P4 leagues, plus Charlotte, East Carolina and Troy.
Cypher had 155 tackles (95 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions his freshman year.
Millbrook hosts Apex (N.C.) Friendship High at 7 p.m. Friday.
