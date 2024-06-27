Advertisement
Linebacker Cameron White ready to process various visits
Senior Seffner (Fla.) Armwood senior linebacker Cameron White went on a whirlwind of official visits this month, some to schools he hadn't seen yet.
NC State was on of those places he went to for the first time, and NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has made him a top priority. He also got to discuss his future with coach Dave Doeren, who is a former linebackers coach himself.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- WR
- TE
- CB
- RB
- DE
- PRO
- DT
- WR
- CB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement