Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 27, 2024
Linebacker Cameron White ready to process various visits
Default Avatar
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

Senior Seffner (Fla.) Armwood senior linebacker Cameron White went on a whirlwind of official visits this month, some to schools he hadn't seen yet.

NC State was on of those places he went to for the first time, and NC State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson has made him a top priority. He also got to discuss his future with coach Dave Doeren, who is a former linebackers coach himself.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement