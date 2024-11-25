Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 25

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.
Headlines
Charlotte Observer — First look: NC State, UNC meet in annual rivalry, Wolfpack bowl eligibility on the line
Charlotte Observer — NC State, UNC stuck in familiar cycle of football mediocrity, but rivalry week angst is high
Fayetteville Observer — Best Black Friday deals for NC State Wolfpack fans this holiday season
Fayetteville Observer — Saniya Rivers and NC State women's basketball's return to glory
Technician — COLUMN: Don’t write off Russell Wilson
Technician — NC State women’s cross country places eighth at NCAA Championships
Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week
Technician — NC State men’s soccer advances to third round of NCAA Tournament for first time since 1992 with 2-0 win over Georgetown
Technician — NC State volleyball swept by No. 1 Pittsburgh at home
Technician — Isaac Trumble powers NC State wrestling to victory over Utah Valley
GoPack.com — NC State Advances to Sweet 16 for First Time in Over 30 Years
GoPack.com — Pack Set to Play Southern at Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship
GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Pitt
GoPack.com — #6 Wolfpack Takes Care of Utah Valley to Improve to 5-0
GoPack.com — NC State Women’s Cross Country Takes Eighth at Nationals
Social media posts of the day
Videos of the day
