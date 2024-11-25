Published Nov 25, 2024
Wolfpack newsstand — Nov. 25
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Monday.

Headlines

Advertisement

Charlotte Observer — First look: NC State, UNC meet in annual rivalry, Wolfpack bowl eligibility on the line

Charlotte Observer — NC State, UNC stuck in familiar cycle of football mediocrity, but rivalry week angst is high

Fayetteville Observer — Best Black Friday deals for NC State Wolfpack fans this holiday season

Fayetteville Observer — Saniya Rivers and NC State women's basketball's return to glory

Technician — COLUMN: Don’t write off Russell Wilson

Technician — NC State women’s cross country places eighth at NCAA Championships

Technician — COLUMN: NC State athletics overreactions this week

Technician — NC State men’s soccer advances to third round of NCAA Tournament for first time since 1992 with 2-0 win over Georgetown

Technician — NC State volleyball swept by No. 1 Pittsburgh at home

Technician — Isaac Trumble powers NC State wrestling to victory over Utah Valley

GoPack.com — NC State Advances to Sweet 16 for First Time in Over 30 Years

GoPack.com — Pack Set to Play Southern at Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Pitt

GoPack.com — #6 Wolfpack Takes Care of Utah Valley to Improve to 5-0

GoPack.com — NC State Women’s Cross Country Takes Eighth at Nationals

Social media posts of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Videos of the day

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Follow on Twitter:

@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal

Subscribe for free on YouTube:

For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central

Like on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral

Follow on Instagram/Threads/Blue Sky:

www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral

threads.net/thewolfpackcentral

bsky.app/profile/ncstaterivals.bsky.social

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE