Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage junior Lex Thomas’ older brothers Thayer and Drake both play football for NC State. Thayer is a redshirt junior receiver and Drake a sophomore linebacker, and both were starters on last years 8-4 Wolfpack squad that went 7-3 in the ACC.

Lex Thomas is the quarterback of the brothers, literally. When he was playing youth baseball, his coach, former East Carolina star outfielder Pat Watkins, who himself had considered playing college football before choosing the diamond at ECU, saw how Thomas was throwing the baseball and thought he was looking at a potential football player.

“He said I should try quarterback,” Thomas recalled.

Fast forward to July 24, 2021, and Thomas is set to join his brothers on the Wolfpack roster after verbally committing to be NC State's QB recruit in the 2023 class.