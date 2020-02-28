Levi Jones is ready to get on the field for NC State
NC State football redshirt junior linebacker Vi Jones is ready to play a role on Saturdays again.
Last year, Jones had to sit out after transferring to NC State from Southern Cal. Jones was a major addition for the Wolfpack. The former four-star recruit was rated the No. 79 overall prospect in the country in the 2017 class. He played 22 games for the Trojans, making 28 tackles (including three for loss) and breaking up three passes before departing the program.
Connections and family led him to sign on with head coach Dave Doeren’s program at NC State, not the least of which was now-former Pack defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Huxtable.
