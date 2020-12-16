The ninth letter of intent comes from big interior lineman Lyndon Cooper from Carrollton (Ga.) High. Here is a full bio on Cooper.

Cooper picked the Wolfpack over Syracuse. (Lyndon Cooper)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 59 offensive guard in the country and No. 107 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 61 offensive guard in the country and No. 106 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named this summer to the preseason class 6A all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. • Picked as a junior to the Class 6A All-North Offense regional team after being honorable mention as a sophomore. • Was offensive line MVP of the Elite GA Showcase in February. • Played in the GACA North/South All-Star Classic in 2018, which was after his sophomore season. • Also competed in track doing the shot put.

Recruitment

• Was offered by NC State in late-May. • Made summer unofficial visits to NC State and Syracuse, his two top offers. • Verbally committed to NC State on July 20 and will enroll early.

Recruiter of Record

Offensive line coach John Garrison.

Quotable

“One of the best things he does at the point of attack is he really knows how to use his hands. You can see that on film. He really does a great job of striking people, a violent punch, which is obviously really good to see. You got to be able to play with your hands as an offensive lineman.”— Carrollton head coach Sean Calhoun.

Scouting Report

• Projects strictly as an interior offensive lineman in college. • More power than finesse as a blocker but still moves fairly well. • High school coaches heaped praise upon Cooper for his work ethic and intangibles.

2021 Projection

The undisputed fact is that it is rare to see a player like Ikem Ekwonu nail down a prominent role on the offensive line as a true freshman. Hence odds favor Cooper redshirting while the Pack figures out of if he can be a center or will play guard in college.

Highlights