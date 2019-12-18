Three-star offensive lineman Ethan Lane from Archer High in Lawrenceville, Ga. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

Listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 26 center in the country and No. 101 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 6 center in the country and No. 61 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named first-team all-region as a senior. • Picked first-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a junior and senior, and was the only underclassman when he made the team in 2018. • Father Brian Lane played offensive line and started at guard for West Georgia, and he now coaches Archer’s offensive line.

Recruitment

• Visited NC State in March for a junior day and was offered. • Also added offers from Louisville and Memphis in April after having been earlier given ones from Air Force, Florida Atlantic and Georgia State. • Verbally committed to the Pack April 16.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings.

Quotable:

“It all seems very unified, and I want to be a part of it. Coach [John] Garrison really cares about the players and the development of his players. He told me from the beginning that he wants me to be the leader of the offensive line. — Lane.

Scouting Report

• A true center prospect with extensive experience snapping in shot gun formation. • On film, shows good quickness and foot speed. • Will have to continue to fill out and get stronger.

2020 Projection