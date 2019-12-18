Letter of intent No. 9: Offensive lineman Ethan Lane
Three-star offensive lineman Ethan Lane from Archer High in Lawrenceville, Ga. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
Listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 26 center in the country and No. 101 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 6 center in the country and No. 61 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Named first-team all-region as a senior.
• Picked first-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a junior and senior, and was the only underclassman when he made the team in 2018.
• Father Brian Lane played offensive line and started at guard for West Georgia, and he now coaches Archer’s offensive line.
Recruitment
• Visited NC State in March for a junior day and was offered.
• Also added offers from Louisville and Memphis in April after having been earlier given ones from Air Force, Florida Atlantic and Georgia State.
• Verbally committed to the Pack April 16.
Recruiter Of Record
Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings.
Quotable:
“It all seems very unified, and I want to be a part of it. Coach [John] Garrison really cares about the players and the development of his players. He told me from the beginning that he wants me to be the leader of the offensive line.
— Lane.
Scouting Report
• A true center prospect with extensive experience snapping in shot gun formation.
• On film, shows good quickness and foot speed.
• Will have to continue to fill out and get stronger.
2020 Projection
NC State is fairly well stocked with center options for next season, so Lane would have to really impress to find himself a spot on the depth chart.
