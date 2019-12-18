Two-star kicker Ian Williams from Weddington High in Matthews, N.C. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

Listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds.

Stats

Senior: Was 7 for 12 on field goals with a long of 45 yards and booted 96 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks. Junior: Connected on 18 of 21 field goals with a long of 52 yards and 70 of 71 extra points … Averaged 39.8 yards per punt, and 73 of 84 kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Two stars. 247Sports: Two stars and No. 23 kicker in the country. ESPN: Three stars, No. 8 kicker in the country and No. 32 player in the state. Kohl’s Kicking: Five stars and No. 6 kicker in the country.

Honors/accomplishments

• Helped Weddington win the 3-AA state title as a junior and senior. • Also played soccer.

Recruitment

• Excelled at NC State’s summer camp and was originally offered a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Pack (as well as at UNC). • Picked up offers from Army, Charlotte, Furman and Western Carolina. • NC State offered in late-November after Mackenzie Morgan announced his transfer, and Williams committed Dec. 6 while on an official visit.

Recruiter Of Record

Tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel

Quotable

“Williams was in contention for the Under All-America Game because his field goals and kickoffs are special. His clean leg swing and repeatable motion are very impressive. He also has the ability to hit some very big punts.” — Jamie Kohl of Kohl’s Kicking.

Scouting Report

• For a kicker, has good size and physically almost resembles a linebacker. • Has a strong leg capable of being an asset on kickoffs and long field goals. • At this point of his career, appears better at kicking than punting.

2020 Projection