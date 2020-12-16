The seventh letter of intent comes from defensive back Mario Love Jr. of Hough High near Charlotte. Here is a full bio on Love.

Love was one of the leaders for NC State's recruiting class. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

• At NC State’s summer camp in 2019 measured at 5-foot-9 1/8 and 168 pounds … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds and the shuttle in 4.5 seconds … Had a 32.7-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-0 standing broad jump.

Stats

• Junior: Made 23 tackles (17 solo) and an interception in 10 games … Also returned a fumble recovery for 20 yards. • Sophomore: Had 12 tackles (seven solo) in seven game. • Freshman: Piled up 27 tackles (22 solo and one for a loss) and an interception in 13 contests.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 54 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 72 cornerback in the country and No. 45 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 83 cornerback in the country and No. 48 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 31 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Started since freshman year. • Was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2017. • Named all-conference as a junior.

Recruitment

• Was offered by NC State during the summer before his sophomore year in high school. • Picked up 20 offers, his first being from UNC right after his freshman season, and also including Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Penn State and Tennessee, among others. • Chose the Wolfpack over offers from Duke and Louisville on April 10.

Recruiter of Record

Wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald.

Quotable

"He runs well and he has good ball skills. More than that, he just understands where to be and how to put himself in the right position. He just understands the game so well.”— Hough head coach Matthew Jenkins.

Scouting Report

• Confident corner who shows natural cover skills and leadership abilities, and has good experience for a high school prospect being a career starter while playing some of the toughest schedules in the state. • Could potentially project as a nickel in addition to corner. • Size is main concern and also is an average athlete.

2021 Projection

Special teams would likely be the best chance for Love to hit the field in 2021, unless he potentially looks into playing nickel where there might be some opportunities to add to the depth chart next fall.

Highlights