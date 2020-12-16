The fifth letter of intent comes from cornerback Nate Evans of Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High. Here is a full bio on Evans.

Evans had two older brothers who were college football defensive backs. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds.

Stats

• Sophomore: Made 12 tackles, an interception and eight pass breakups in 11 games and added six receptions for 122 yards a touchdown.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 65 cornerback in the country and No. 18 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 75 cornerback in the country and No. 24 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 75 cornerback in the country and No. 24 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Older brother Levonta Taylor (Florida State) and Keontae Jenkins (TCU) are both defensive backs, with Taylor being a three-year starter for the Seminoles that received a training camp invite with the Los Angeles Rams and Jenkins a freshman for the Horned Frogs.

Recruitment

• Originally committed to Tennessee in November of his sophomore year of high school. • Became a target of the Wolfpack when NC State hired former Virginia Tech corners coach Brian Mitchell in January. • Flipped to the Wolfpack on June 4.

Recruiter of Record

Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

Quotable

“He’s got all the physical attributes. He’s fast, he’s tall, he can run, he has good hands. He’s a good teammate, but the biggest thing about Nate is the fact he just loves football.” — Cox head coach Bill Stachelski.

Scouting Report

• Good combination of length and athleticism. • Receiver background could aid him at being a playmaker in the Pack secondary. • Missed his junior season due to a knee injury.

2021 Projection

There are two players in the 2021 class that will be playing their first football in two years when they arrive at NC State. Four-star receiver Micah Crowell and Evans are those two recruits. Thus odds favor Evans taking a year to get accustomed to the speed of football.

Highlights