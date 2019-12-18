Three-star defensive back Devan Boykin from Ragsdale High in Jamestown, N.C. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At a Nike Regional in April in Charlotte measured 5-foot-10, 171 pounds … Was laser-timed at 4.62 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 4.37-second shuttle mark and 36.5-inch vertical leap … At a Shrine Bowl combine was hand-timed at 4.46 seconds in the 40 … Also had a 4.31-second shuttle, 9-foot-1.5 standing broad jump and eight reps at 185 pounds on the bench press.

Stats

Senior: Had 44 tackles (including 29 solo and four for loss) and four interceptions, and caught 49 passes for 641 yards and 16 scores … Rushed 64 times for 375 yards and two touchdowns … Returned 13 punts for an average of 8.4 yards. Junior: Played option quarterback and completed 54 of 103 passes for 671 yards and seven touchdowns and ran 132 times for 588 yards and five more scores … Posted 33 tackles, including three for loss, and a 58-yard pick six … Returned 10 punts for an average of 21.5 yards, including three scores. Sophomore: Had 18 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 32 player in the state. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 36 cornerback in the country and No. 15 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 57 cornerback in the country and No. 26 player in the state. Fayetteville Observer: No. 39 player in the state. Charlotte Observer: No. 16 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C. • Named conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. • Was picked as his conference’s Offensive Player of the Year when he was a junior. • Also plays basketball and averaged 16.3 points per game as a junior.

Recruitment

• NC State offered while he was at a junior day in January. • Also picked up offers from, among others, Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern and Navy. • Verbally committed to the Pack April 15.

Recruiter Of Record

Nickels coach Aaron Henry

Quotable

“They are getting a smart player and a very versatile player. His best qualities are being able to play the game within the scheme. He plays it pretty fast due to understanding player relationships and things around him. I think they are getting a dynamic player.” — Ragsdale head coach Johnny Boykin

Scouting Report

• Versatile defensive back who could probably line up at any position in NC State’s secondary. • A good athlete. • Lack of size was considered the one drawback in his recruitment, but NCSU has recruited for versatility more than measurements in recent defensive back classes.

2020 Projection