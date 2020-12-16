The fourth letter of intent comes from big-game receiver Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C. Here is a full bio on Baldwin.

Baldwin was a camp standout for NC State. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

• At a VTO combine in November, checked in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and was laser-timed at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash … Had a 35.7-inch vertical leap and a 4.31-second shuttle time … Also did 12 reps at 185 pounds on the bench press … In the summer of 2019 at a Rivals combine in Charlotte, had a 4.107-second shuttle time that was eighth fastest out of 1454 recorded and a 10-foot-6 broad jump that fourth best out of 1,442 registered … Add a Nike Camp that same summer did a 37.8-inch vertical.

Stats

• Junior:Hauled in 34 passes for 687 yards (20.2 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns in 13 games. • Sophomore:Made 35 receptions for 548 yards and eight scores in 12 contests and also returned three kickoffs for an average of 43.3 yards.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 53 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 166 receiver in the country and No. 54 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 163 receiver in the country and No. 56 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 49 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named first-team all-conference as a junior. • Also competed in track where he did jumps and sprints.

Recruitment

• Landed an offer from NC State after a strong performance at its camp in the summer of 2019. • Verbally committed on March 10 over offers from, among others, Duke, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and East Carolina. • Added offers from Michigan State and Vanderbilt after picking the Wolfpack but did not waiver.

Recruiter of Record

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

Quotable

“He’s ready for the moment at all times. When we have to go to him, in the big games, he had big catches in every big game we had last year.” — Richmond head coach Bryan Till.

Scouting Report

• Polished, versatile receiver who could play in the slot or outside. • Average speed but has above-average quickness and explosiveness. • Tended to have best games against best competition as a junior, going for over 100 yards receiving in marquee games against a 12-3 Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High that reached the semifinals of 4-A state playoffs and against previously undefeated Myers Park High in Charlotte when Richmond defeated them in the playoffs.

2021 Projection

A lot of the potential opportunity at receiver stems from the decisions to be made by seniors like Emeka Emezieand C.J. Riley. If they move on, that opens the door for someone like Baldwin, who might be more polished than the average high school receiver, to nab early playing time.

Highlights