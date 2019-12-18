Two-star receiver Anthony Smith from Huntingtown (Md.) High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At the Nike Regional in Washington, D.C. was 6-foot-2, 171 pounds … Laser-timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40 and ran the shuttle in 4.27 seconds … Had a 33.2-inch vertical leap and an overall Nike Football Rating of 112.14, which is in the 99th percentile of players tested ... Reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at Ohio State’s summer camp.

Stats

Senior: Hauled in 35 passes for 918 yards (26.2 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Two stars. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 89 receiver in the country and No. 16 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 85 receiver in the country and No. 18 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named first-team all-conference as a senior. • Also runs track where he holds the school record in indoors for high jump (6-foot-8) and 55-meter dash (6.52 seconds) and finished second in the 3-A state finals in the 200-meter dash. Has personal bests of 10.98 seconds in the 100 and 21.96 seconds in the 200. • Did not start playing football or running track until his junior year in high school

Recruitment

• Was an unknown until his senior season. • Navy, in September, gave him his first FBS offer. • Was offered by NC State Nov. 23 and quickly accepted.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach George McDonald

Quotable

“They told me they loved what my coaches and my peers said of me. They all spoke very highly of me, and they all said positive things of me. "They liked the way I tried to block the corners. I was very aggressive. They also said they loved my speed, and I’d be able to run past defenders.” — Smith

Scouting Report

• A high-level athlete with considerable intrigue. • Has the potential to stretch the field vertically. • Will have to get stronger.

2020 Projection