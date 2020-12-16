The third letter of intent comes from intriguing defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C.. Here is a full bio on Reeves.

Reeves only played one season of varsity football. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds.

Stats

• Junior: Had 88 tackles, including 46, 13.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks, plus 18 quarterback hurries in 14 games ... Added two fumble recoveries and eight pass breakups.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 51 strongside defensive end in the country and No. 26 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 37 strongside defensive end in the country and No. 34 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 75 defensive end in the country and No. 38 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 19 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• First-team all-conference as a junior. • Was honorable mention all-region in 2019. • Helped East Forsyth win a state title in 2019, his first season of varsity football after focus on just hoops the year before. • Was all-conference in basketball as a junior.

Recruitment

• Received an offer from NC State in January, just prior to visiting for a junior day. • Also had Power Five offers from Duke, Florida State, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. • Narrowed his list include Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and Virginia before picking the Wolfpack over the Cavaliers on Sept. 4.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

“The thing that really slowed him down was not having spring ball and all the COVID stuff. I think if he had went through spring ball, he would have been one of those guys with 40 or 50 offers.”— East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert

Scouting Report

• Good length and raw athleticism for an edge player. • Played tight end on the JV team as a freshman before giving up football and then returning as a junior and on the defensive line, so he is still raw. • Good upside as a pass rusher.

2021 Projection

Reeves’ best days are ahead of him, but he is still raw. Considering Reeves plans to play this spring for East Forsyth, a redshirt year in the fall while he recovers from that season plus works in the Wolfpack strength and conditioning program may be the most realistic option.

Highlights