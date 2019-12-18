News More News
Letter of intent No. 3: Defensive lineman Davin Vann

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Three-star defensive lineman Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At the Nike Opening in Washington, D.C. in April was 6-foot-2, 273 pounds and was laser-timed at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash … At a Nike Opening in Charlotte in March, had a 30.7-inch vertical leap and overall Nike Football Rating of 100.47.

Stats

Senior: Made 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and recorded seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.

Junior: Had 79 tackles (49 solo), 13 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 37 defensive tackle in the country and No. 12 player in the state.

247Sports: Four stars, No. 18 defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 player in the state.

ESPN: Three stars, No. 43 defensive tackle in the country and No. 17 player in the state.

Charlotte Observer: No. 15 player in the state.

Fayetteville Observer: No. 25 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

Was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21.

Named conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

• Also wrestles and won the state 4-A heavyweight wrestling title as a junior.

• Also does track and was second as a junior in the state championship meet in the shot put with a throw of 57-5.75, and he also won the regional in the discus.

Recruitment

• Laid under the radar until his Nike combine performances.

• Was offered by Louisville and NC State in the spring.

• Verbally committed to NC State June 7.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings

Quotable

“He just has an it-factor with him. Whether he’s wrestling, with track, with us in football, he just stands out. He’s different. He’s on a different level.”

— Cary head coach Jason Wilkes

Scouting Report

A high-level athlete for his size.

• Excellent competitor.

• Has the potential to be a good fit at defensive tackle in NC State’s 3-3-5 defense.

2020 Projection

Colleges and recruiting analysts were late coming around to Vann, but the consensus has built that he is a top 15 if not borderline top 10 player in the state. Vann’s natural athleticism has the potential to give him a role as a true freshman for NC State.

——

