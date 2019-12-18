Three-star defensive lineman Davin Vann from Cary (N.C.) High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At the Nike Opening in Washington, D.C. in April was 6-foot-2, 273 pounds and was laser-timed at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash … At a Nike Opening in Charlotte in March, had a 30.7-inch vertical leap and overall Nike Football Rating of 100.47.

Stats

Senior: Made 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and recorded seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. Junior: Had 79 tackles (49 solo), 13 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 37 defensive tackle in the country and No. 12 player in the state. 247Sports: Four stars, No. 18 defensive tackle in the country and No. 8 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 43 defensive tackle in the country and No. 17 player in the state. Charlotte Observer: No. 15 player in the state. Fayetteville Observer: No. 25 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21. • Named conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. • Also wrestles and won the state 4-A heavyweight wrestling title as a junior. • Also does track and was second as a junior in the state championship meet in the shot put with a throw of 57-5.75, and he also won the regional in the discus.

Recruitment

• Laid under the radar until his Nike combine performances. • Was offered by Louisville and NC State in the spring. • Verbally committed to NC State June 7.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings

Quotable

“He just has an it-factor with him. Whether he’s wrestling, with track, with us in football, he just stands out. He’s different. He’s on a different level.” — Cary head coach Jason Wilkes

Scouting Report

• A high-level athlete for his size. • Excellent competitor. • Has the potential to be a good fit at defensive tackle in NC State’s 3-3-5 defense.

