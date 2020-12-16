The second letter of intent comes from athletic linebacker Caden Fordham, a tackling machine from Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. Here is a full bio on Fordham.

Fordham is the son of a 10-year NFL veteran. (Caden Fordham)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

Stats

• Senior: Had 112 tackles, including 77 solo, 24 for loss, four sacks and a safety in 12 games … Added six quarterback hurries, an interception that was returned for a score, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and two blocked punts … Also ran 27 times for 170 yards and four scores and returned five kickoffs for an average of 32.0 yards. • Junior: Accumulated 104 tackles (75 solo), including seven for loss and six sacks, in 13 games … Had four interceptions, six QB hurries, four forced fumbles, a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt … Also ran for nine touchdowns on 22 carries for 90 yards. • Sophomore: Made 73 tackles (23 solo and two for loss), two interceptions and two pass breakups in 11 games for Ponte Vedra High … Added three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble, and averaged 29.3 yards on nine kickoff returns.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars. • 247Sports: Four stars, No. 19 outside linebacker in the country and No. 37 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 81 outside linebacker in the country and No. 130 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Helped lead Bolles back to the Class 4A state title game to be played on Dec. 17 after losing in the championship contest a year ago. • Selected to the Jacksonville Times-Union’sSuper 11 in 2020, which is Northeast Florida’s top recruits in the 2021 class. • Named first-team All-First Coast by the Jacksonville Times-Unionin 2019. • Father is Todd Fordham, who played offensive line for Florida State and then 10 seasons in the NFL.

Recruitment

• Emerged on NC State’s radar with a strong performance at its summer camp in 2019. • Additional Power Five offers included Colorado, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Wake Forest and West Virginia. • Flipped to the Wolfpack on June 9.

Recruiter of Record

Linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Tony Gibson.

Quotable

"Whether it’s playing coverage on slot receivers or its blitzing or its blowing up screens on the perimeter, he does a great job at all those things.”— Bolles head coach Matt Toblin.

Scouting Report

• Athletic and versatile playmaker. • Growth spurt between summers of 2019 and 2020 raised his stock after he grew an inch and added over 25 pounds. • Has the potential to be an ideal fit for a modern football linebacker because he can defend in space.

2021 Projection

NC State has a fairly stacked linebacker corps, but Fordham is one of the more intriguing recruits in the class. If his physical maturation continues, and he maintains his athleticism, it would not be surprising if, at a minimum, Fordham finds himself playing on special teams.

Highlights