The 18th letter of intent comes from offensive lineman Jaleel Davis of Richmond Senior High in Rockingham, N.C. Here is a full bio on Davis.

Davis has a massive wingspan. (Rivals.com)

Measurable

• At a VTO combine in November, was timed at 5.67 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.91 seconds in the shuttle … Also had a 21.1-inch vertical leap and did 19 reps at 185 pounds … At NC State’s summer camp in 2019, was 6-foot-4.5 and 301 pounds with an impressive 6-foot-10.25 wingspan.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 57 offensive tackle in the country and No. 22 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 69 offensive tackle in the country and No. 43 player in the state. • ESPN: Four stars, No.191 player nationally, No. 37 receiver in the country and No. 11 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 42 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named all-conference as a sophomore and junior. • Selected to the HighSchoolOT.com’s All-Region team that year as well. • Helped Richmond go 13-1 and averaged 224.8 rushing yards per game in 2019.

Recruitment

• Was offered by NC State on a junior day in January. • Also accumulated Power Five offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, South Carolina and Tennessee. • Verbally committed to NC State on May 26.

Recruiter of Record

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

Quotable

“He likes playing tackle because he likes the pressure of having to go up against their best pass rusher. He takes a lot of pride in that. But I think he moves well enough to play several positions on the line.” — Richmond head coach Bryan Till.

Scouting Report

• Massive wingspan and frame are ideal for offensive tackle, potentially even at left tackle. • Earns high marks from high school coaches for want-to and desire to maximize his abilities. • Raw but flashes potential on film and has good upside.

2021 Projection

Davis is raw with his best football still ahead of him. His first task when he arrives at NC State will be to dive into strength coach Dantonio “Thunder” Burnette’sprogram to work on his conditioning, athleticism and frame.

Highlights