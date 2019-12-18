Three-star defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) The Benjamin School has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At NC State’s summer camp in June was 5-foot-9, 165 pounds and had a 5-foot-11 wingspan … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds and the shuttle in 4.06 seconds … Had a 9-foot-9 standing broad jump … At the Nike Opening Regional last February was laser-timed at 4.50 seconds in the 40, had a 4.10-second shuttle mark and did a 34.9-inch vertical leap … Overall rating at Nike was 104.88, which is in the 99th percentile of players tested.

Stats

Senior: Had 41 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery … Caught 19 passes for 264 yards and a score. Junior: Made 23 tackles (including five for loss and a sack), two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery … Caught 13 passes for 187 yards and a score and ran 80 times for 478 yards and six more touchdowns.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 103 cornerback in the country and No. 135 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 42 athlete in the country and No. 82 player in the state. Palm Beach Post: No. 6 prospect in Palm Beach County.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected to the Palm Beach Post Super 11 regional team. • Also runs track and was third in the state 200-meter dash finals. The Sun Sentinel named him the Palm Beach Class 2A-1A boys track and field Athlete of the Year.

Recruitment

• Was offered in the spring by NC State and recruitment really picked up after a strong performance at its summer camp. • Officially visited Connecticut over the summer and added offers from Central Florida and Louisville in the fall. • Picked NC State on Dec. 15 after he officially visited Raleigh the week before.

Recruiter Of Record

Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick

Quotable

“[Patrick] believes I am the best baller on offense or defense or kick returner — all around player — in Florida. I believe that as well.” — Pierre-Louis

Scouting Report

• Very athletic, fast cornerback. • Could also be a potential kick returner for NC State. • Size is the main concern as he is not tall and does not have a long wing-span.

2020 Projection