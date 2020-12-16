The 16th letter of intent comes from the highest rated addition, receiver Micah Crowell of East Forsyth High in Kernersville, N.C. Here is a full bio on Crowell.

Crowell is a Rivals250 member. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds.

Stats

• Sophomore: Made 25 receptions for 511 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed 21 times for 206 yards and two scores in 15 games while helping East Forsyth win a 4-A state title.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Four stars, No. 162 player nationally, No. 25 receiver in the country and No. 11 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 66 receiver in the country and No. 29 player in the state. • ESPN: Four stars, No.191 player nationally, No. 37 receiver in the country and No. 11 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 10 player in the state. • Charlotte Observer: No. 13 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Father Germane Crowell and uncle Angelo Crowell both were productive NFL veterans after stellar college careers at Virginia. • Uncle Juwon Crowell was a former receiver at East Carolina, and his older brother Germane Crowell Jr., played at Virginia before an injury ended his career. • Younger brother Isaiah Crowell is a class of 2022 defensive back and top Wolfpack target.

Recruitment

• Was projected to be a high-profile, national recruitment prior to knee injury wiping out his junior season. • Final choice came down to Wolfpack and hometown Wake Forest. • Verbally committed to NC State on June 2.

Recruiter of Record

Receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald.

Quotable

“His body looks great, and it just creates mismatches. Then he does have that speed. He has some speed. It doesn’t look like he is moving fast, but the kid is fast. There is no doubt that his size is going to be a big factor for his success.” — East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert.

Scouting Report

• Great size for a receiver. • Pre-injury and as a sophomore, showed speed and the ability to make defenders miss in the open field. • Will have to overcome missing two straight years of football.

2021 Projection

So much depends on Crowell’s progress from his knee injury and the decisions of senior receivers on the Wolfpack roster like Emeka Emezie and C.J. Riley. Given that Crowell missed his junior year and then lost his senior campaign and thus has not played in two years, it would quite an accomplishment if he quickly earned a role on the field this fall. Ultimately, Crowell is a good bet to continue NC State’s recent success of big, strong receivers like Emezie and Kelvin Harmon.

Highlights