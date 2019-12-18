Letter of intent No. 16: Quarterback Ben Finley
Three-star quarterback Ben Finley from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, Ariz. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables:
At a Nike Opening Regional checked in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds … Ran the 40-yard dash (laser-timed) in 5.12 seconds … Had a 4.51-seconds shuttle and 27.9 inch vertical.
Stats:
Senior: Completed 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions and also rushed for a score … Also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Junior: Was 224-of-393 passing (57.0 percent) for 2,777 yards and 23 scores with 15 picks … Ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns.
Sophomore: Completed 159 of 320 passes (49.7 percent) for 1,896 yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.
Freshman: Was 114-of-215 passing (53.0 percent) for 1,480 yards and 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Ratings:
Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 12 player in the state.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 24 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 18 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 39 pocket passer in the country and No. 24 player in the state.
Arizona Republic: No. 18 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Four-year starter.
• Younger brother of former Pack QB Ryan Finley of the Cincinnati Bengals.
• Also plays tennis.
Recruitment
• Was offered by NC State during the fall of his junior season.
• Also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Nevada.
• Verbally committed to the Pack Nov. 18 and intends to enroll early.
Recruiter Of Record
Former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz
Quotable:
“I want to beat [brother Ryan Finley]. I think that’d be awesome … just beat everything by one yard or one touchdown. He’d be pissed off for life.”
— Finley
Scouting Report
• Stronger than his older brother Ryan was coming out of high school.
• Athletically has good lateral quickness to work the pocket but is not fast.
• Can make most of the throws.
2020 Projection
Everyone knows that the quarterback position is unsettled following the 2019 season. Finley is enrolling early and thus will have an opportunity to make an quick mark. However, while certainly not unprecedented it’s also normally unlikely a true freshman becomes a starting quarterback. Finley would probably have to blow it out of the water to get a chance.
——
