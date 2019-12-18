Three-star quarterback Ben Finley from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, Ariz. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables:

At a Nike Opening Regional checked in at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds … Ran the 40-yard dash (laser-timed) in 5.12 seconds … Had a 4.51-seconds shuttle and 27.9 inch vertical.

Stats:

Senior: Completed 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions and also rushed for a score … Also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass. Junior: Was 224-of-393 passing (57.0 percent) for 2,777 yards and 23 scores with 15 picks … Ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore: Completed 159 of 320 passes (49.7 percent) for 1,896 yards and 16 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. Freshman: Was 114-of-215 passing (53.0 percent) for 1,480 yards and 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Ratings:

Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 22 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 12 player in the state. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 24 pro-style quarterback in the country and No. 18 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 39 pocket passer in the country and No. 24 player in the state. Arizona Republic: No. 18 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Four-year starter. • Younger brother of former Pack QB Ryan Finley of the Cincinnati Bengals. • Also plays tennis.

Recruitment

• Was offered by NC State during the fall of his junior season. • Also had offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Nevada. • Verbally committed to the Pack Nov. 18 and intends to enroll early.

Recruiter Of Record

Former offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eli Drinkwitz

Quotable:

“I want to beat [brother Ryan Finley]. I think that’d be awesome … just beat everything by one yard or one touchdown. He’d be pissed off for life.” — Finley

Scouting Report

• Stronger than his older brother Ryan was coming out of high school. • Athletically has good lateral quickness to work the pocket but is not fast. • Can make most of the throws.

2020 Projection