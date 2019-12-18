Three-star offensive lineman Patrick Matan from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High has signed his letter of intent with NC State.

Measurables

At a Nike Regional in Washington, D.C. measured 6-foot-4.5, 296 pounds and was laser-timed at 5.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 11 player in the D.C. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 107 offensive tackle in the country and No. 10 player in the D.C. ESPN: Three stars, No. 139 offensive tackle in the country and No. 16 player in the D.C.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Played on a loaded offensive line as a senior that included a four-star Penn State commit, a three-star Wake Forest pledge and a three-star Virginia recruit.

Recruitment

• Collected additional Power Five offers from Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse. • Visited NC State unofficially first in March, which was his first ever recruiting trip, and then again in June. • Verbally committed to the Pack June 8.

Recruiter Of Record

Cornerbacks coach George Barlow.

Quotable

“One of the things that did it for me was the strength and conditioning staff and the nutritionist. I feel like they do a great job of keeping players healthy and developing them. They got a track record of taking guys to the NFL and becoming great players. It was the whole package.” — Matan.

Scouting Report

• Good-sized lineman who projects as an offensive tackle in college. • Played at right tackle in high school and that may be his better side of the line. • Moves fairly well for someone his size.

2020 Projection