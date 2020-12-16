The 15th letter of intent comes from athletic linebacker Jordan Poole of West Stanly High in Oakboro, N.C. Here is a full bio on Poole.

Poole is a very athletic linebacker addition. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Measurable

• At a Nike Camp in 2019 was 6-foot-0, 209 pounds … Ran the 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds and the shuttle in 4.53 seconds … Had a 39.7-inch vertical leap ... At an Adidas camp presented by Rivals that same year, registered a 10-foot-3 standing broad jump.

Stats

• Junior: Ran 113 times for 1,534 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 262 yards and three scores in eight games ... Made 36 tackles, including 24 solo, and an interception and a fumble recovery. • Sophomore: Had 129 rushes for 869 yards and nine scores and caught nine passes for 139 yards in 12 games … Added 10 tackles (six solo) and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD … Returned nine kickoffs for an average of 24.7 yards with one score • Freshman: In nine games carries 126 times for 730 yards and seven touchdowns and made 12 receptions for 86 yards and a score.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 33 player in the state. • 247Sports: Four stars, No.70 player nationally, No. 3 athlete in the country and No. 5 player in the state. • ESPN: Four stars, No. 51 player nationally, No. 9 pocket passer in the country and No. 6 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 17 player in the state. • Charlotte Observer: No. 7 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, but the event has been canceled due to COVID-19. • Named all-conference as a junior. • Also competes in track and has a personal best of 11.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Recruitment

• Earned an offer after working out at NC State’s summer camp in 2019. • Also added Power Five offers from Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, South Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech. • Picked the Wolfpack on Aug. 8 and will enroll early.

Recruiter of Record

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

Quotable

“From a coach’s standpoint, a guy like Jordan makes me look good. People can say anything they want to about coaching, but if you don’t have the dudes to get it done, it don’t matter who you are. … Only thing I can say is just pay attention to him on the field. The kid can do things that are special.”— West Stanly head coach Brett Morton

Scouting Report

• A high-level athlete with great upside. • Shows playmaking abilities on both sides of the ball. • Will need to adjust to being a linebacker, a position he did not play a lot in high school.

2021 Projection

Poole adds a dimension athletically at the linebacker corps to be a difference-maker, but he will need to continue to get stronger and learn the nuances of the position while learning the defensive system and playbook. Given the Pack’s depth at linebacker, Poole can develop at his own pace and perhaps make contributions on special teams next fall.

Highlights