Three-star offensive lineman Sean Hill from Brookwood High in Snellville, Ga. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At a Nike Regional in Atlanta measured 6-foot-3.5, 300 pounds and posted a 5.28-second mark in the shuttle.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 79 offensive tackle in the country and No. 67 player in the state. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 71 offensive tackle in the country and No. 104 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 66 offensive guard in the country and No. 105 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named first-team all-region as a junior and senior. • Picked second-team all-county by the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as a senior after being honorable mention the year before. • Played in the Georgia Elite Classic as both a junior and sophomore and caught a hook-and-ladder pass in the game last year.

Recruitment

• Visited NC State in March for a junior day and was offered. • West Virginia, Central Florida and South Florida were his first offers, and his stock rose during the spring evaluation period in April and May with offers coming from Boston College Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Memphis, Miami, Purdue and Rutgers, among others. • Verbally committed to the Pack May 8 and will enroll early.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings.

Quotable

“The defensive line group was deep and strong with talent, but Hill was having success against some of the best. He was anchoring well, he displayed balance and he was tough to move.” — Rivals.com regional analyst Chad Simmons after Hill’s performance at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Atlanta.

Scouting Report

• Versatile line prospect who played mainly tackle at Brookwood but might be more suited to line up on the interior in college. • On film looks like a mauler who is physical and has a strong punch. • Has earned rave reviews for his character off the field.

2020 Projection