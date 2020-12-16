The 14th letter of intent comes from playmaking defensive back Chase Hattley from Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C. Here is a full bio on Hattley.

Hattley had nine interceptions as a junior. (Chase Hattley)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

Stats

• Junior: Caught seven passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns ... Made 29 tackles (19 solo, two for loss) and broke up passes, forced a fumble and recovered one which he returned 20 yards … Was third in the state with nine interceptions … Averaged 22.0 yards on five punt returns, including one for a touchdown. • Sophomore: Had 48 tackles, including 35 solo and two for loss … Picked off two passes, broke up four more and recovered a fumble … Averaged 26.7 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 11.5 yards on four punt runbacks.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 34 player in the state. • 247Sports: Four stars, No. 23 safety in the country and No. 23 player in the state. • ESPN: Four stars, No. 23 safety in the country and No. 27 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 37 player in the state. • Charlotte Observer: No. 24 player in the state

Honors/Accomplishments

• Also competed in track where he had personal best of 6-foot-4 in the high jump, 43-1 in the triple jump and 21-3.5 in the long jump.

Recruitment

• Late developing recruitment that included landing an offer from NC State in May. • Also had Power Five offers from Boston College, Florida State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and West Virginia. • Made a verbal commitment to NC State on Oct. 6, becoming the final high school recruit to join the class.

Recruiter of Record

Safeties coach Joe DeForest.

Quotable

"There’s not many athletes that are blessed with his size and speed and the hands, and just the intangible that he has. We knew that he could be a Division I guy, and should be, from the first moment he walked on campus.”— Panther Creek head coach Sean Crocker.

Scouting Report

• Very intriguing athlete with combination of size, leaping abilities and speed. • Has good ball skills and playmaking abilities. • Biggest question is how much will he grow and what his future position will ultimately be.

2021 Projection

The fall of 2021 may be more about seeing how Hattley’s body and frame responds to NC State’s nutrition and strength program. That will go a long way to determining Hattley’s future in Raleigh. In the meantime, he has the prototype skills to potentially make a quick impact on special teams.

Highlights