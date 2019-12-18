Letter of intent No. 13: Tight end Ezemdi Udoh
Two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh from Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville, N.C. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds.
Stats
Senior: Made 25 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Two stars.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 82 tight end in the country and No. 70 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 34 Y-tight end in the country and No. 39 player in the state.
Fayetteville Observer: No. 30 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Was added to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21.
• Also plays basketball.
• Older brother Odi Udoh starred at Elon and plays for the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line, and older sister Ona Udoh is a starter on Wake Forest’s basketball team.
Recruitment
• Collected early verbal offers from Virginia and Tennessee.
• NC State gave Udoh an offer in June, who at that point also had added scholarships from Akron, East Carolina and Liberty.
• Verbally committed to NC State June 11.
Recruiter Of Record
Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel
Quotable
“He’s worked his tail off. He’s put in extra work in the weight room — jumping ropes, ladders, weights — he’s just a tremendous athlete getting better every day. He just turned 17. A lot of people get lost in that fact. He’s a young senior."
— Terry Sanford head coach Bruce McClelland
Scouting Report
• An intriguing prospect with a great frame.
• Can move well and shows soft hands.
• Comes from apparent great bloodlines as both his older siblings were good college athletes.
2020 Projection
NC State took a bit of a gamble on Udoh. He caught just four passes as a junior for 30 yards. But this year he showed signs of blossoming and being a worthwhile developmental recruit. Odds are he will redshirt as he continues that process.
