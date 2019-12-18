News More News
Letter of intent No. 13: Tight end Ezemdi Udoh

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh from Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville, N.C. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds.

Stats

Senior: Made 25 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Two stars.

247Sports: Three stars, No. 82 tight end in the country and No. 70 player in the state.

ESPN: Three stars, No. 34 Y-tight end in the country and No. 39 player in the state.

Fayetteville Observer: No. 30 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

Was added to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21.

Also plays basketball.

• Older brother Odi Udoh starred at Elon and plays for the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line, and older sister Ona Udoh is a starter on Wake Forest’s basketball team.

Recruitment

• Collected early verbal offers from Virginia and Tennessee.

• NC State gave Udoh an offer in June, who at that point also had added scholarships from Akron, East Carolina and Liberty.

• Verbally committed to NC State June 11.

Recruiter Of Record

Tight ends/fullbacks coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel

Quotable

“He’s worked his tail off. He’s put in extra work in the weight room — jumping ropes, ladders, weights — he’s just a tremendous athlete getting better every day. He just turned 17. A lot of people get lost in that fact. He’s a young senior."

— Terry Sanford head coach Bruce McClelland

Scouting Report

An intriguing prospect with a great frame.

• Can move well and shows soft hands.

• Comes from apparent great bloodlines as both his older siblings were good college athletes.

2020 Projection

NC State took a bit of a gamble on Udoh. He caught just four passes as a junior for 30 yards. But this year he showed signs of blossoming and being a worthwhile developmental recruit. Odds are he will redshirt as he continues that process.

——

{{ article.author_name }}