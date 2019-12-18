Two-star tight end Ezemdi Udoh from Terry Sanford High in Fayetteville, N.C. has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Senior: Made 25 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Rivals.com: Two stars.

247Sports: Three stars, No. 82 tight end in the country and No. 70 player in the state.

ESPN: Three stars, No. 34 Y-tight end in the country and No. 39 player in the state.

Fayetteville Observer: No. 30 player in the state.