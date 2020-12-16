The 13th letter of intent comes from defensive lineman (and potential long snapper) Jayden Tate from North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, N.C. Here is a full bio on Tate.

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot, 265 pounds.

Stats

• Junior: Had 20 pancake blocks in 14 games.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Two stars. • 247Sports: Two stars and No. 5 long snapper in the country. • ESPN: Two stars and No. 11 long snapper in the country.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Voted team captain in May of 2020. • Also competed in track, doing shot put and discus throws.

Recruitment

• Received offers from South Carolina and Louisville before picking the Wolfpack on June 19. • Tennessee extended an offer in November, but Tate held firm. • Coming to Raleigh with his brother, fellow Pack signee Travali Price.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

“I can add a strong-willing leader to a college program. I believe that schools have offered me because of my heart and dedication to not only be the best I can be, but to also win football games.”— Tate.

Scouting Report

• High-energy, high-effort player. • Praised by North Lincoln head coach Nick Bazzle for being the strongest player on the team. • Strong leadership skills.

2021 Projection

The current plan for Tate is to be a nose tackle for the Wolfpack. He played primarily offensive line at North Lincoln, so Tate will need to get adjusted to the other side of the football while also adding the necessary weight/strength. In the meantime, he’ll add depth as a long snapper.

Highlights