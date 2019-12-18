Three-star receiver Jalen Coit from Cheraw (S.C.) High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At the All-American combine in San Antonio last January, was 5-foot-10.5, 136 pounds and ran in the top 12 percent of 40-yard dash times out of 776 runners (times are notoriously very slow at the All-American combine) … Also had a 4.345-second shuttle, 31.5-inch vertical leap and 9-foot-5 standing broad jump.

Stats

Senior: Hauled in 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 scores and averaged 11.8 yards on 13 punt returns, including one TD. Junior: Made 44 receptions for 825 yards and 13 touchdowns … Had 15 tackles and an interception. Sophomore: Had 55 catches for 916 yards and 10 TDs … Averaged 15.7 yards on nine punt returns with one score. Freshman: Posted 21 receptions for 163 yards and five touchdowns and intercepted a pair of passes … Averaged 11.9 yards on eight punt returns, running one back for a score.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 15 player in the state. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 195 receiver in the country and No. 24 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 166 receiver in the country and No. 15 player in the state. Charlotte Observer: No. 17 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game. • Picked all-state for 3-A level by the South Carolina High School Football Coaches Association as a senior. • Also played basketball and had a career average of 21.4 points per game.

Recruitment

• Originally piled up an impressive list of offers in the winter that included Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Washington State and West Virginia. • Recruitment cooled off some and then NC State entered the picture late, offering in November. • Verbally committed to the Pack Nov. 22 and will enroll early.

Recruiter Of Record

Co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Des Kitchings

Quotable

“They have said I can help the program in a big way. They want me to come in and hopefully play right away if I do what I have to do when I get there. To be a big contributor and make the NFL.” — Coit.

Scouting Report

• Good speed for receiver. • Needs to get stronger. • Might seem more like a slot receiver prospect, but NC State appears focused on adding some speed to the outside receiver positions as well.

2020 Projection