 NC State Wolfpack football letter of intent No. 12: DL Travali Price
Letter of intent No. 12: Defensive lineman Travali Price

The 12th letter of intent comes from heralded defensive lineman Travali Price from North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, N.C.

Here is a full bio on Price.

NC State Wolfpack football recruit Travali Price
Price chose NC State over Tennessee.

Measurable

At NC State’s summer camp in 2019 was 6-foot-3 1/8 with an impressive 6-foot-9 1/4 wingspan and 241 pounds ... Ran the 40-yard dash in 5.12 seconds and the shuttle in 4.35 seconds … Had a 23.3-inch vertical leap and 7-foot-9 broad jump.

Stats

Junior: Had 84 tackles, including 21 for loss and 5.5 sacks, plus 27 quarterback hurries in 13 games ... Added three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Sophomore: Piled up 118 tackles (38 solo), including 23 for loss and 15.5 sacks, and three QB hurries in 14 games … Forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 25 strongside defensive end in the country and No. 17 player in the state.

• 247Sports: Four stars, No. 23 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 23 player in the state.

• ESPN: Three stars, No. 46 defensive end in the country and No. 29 player in the state.

• Fayetteville Observer: No. 18 player in the state.

• Charlotte Observer: No. 21 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Two-time all-conference selection.

• Helped his youth football team win an 14-and-under national championship.

• Also played basketball and competed in track.

Recruitment

Piled up an impressive offer list that included, among others, Louisville, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Ultimately decision seemed to come down to NC State and Tennessee.

Picked the Wolfpack on June 19.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

“To be honest, I don't know of any bad marks you could check off on Travali. He’s just one of those players you don't get very often. I don't even think he's nearly reached his potential either, that's the thing.” — North Lincoln head coach Nick Bazzle

Scouting Report

• One of the better frames and build of the defensive linemen in the state.

• Great wingspan and is agile.

• Has a nice burst of the snap and well-suited to fit NC State’s 3-man down front, as North Lincoln has a similar setup.

2021 Projection

NC State would love to have more depth and production along its defensive line in 2021, and thus this is a position where a true freshman might be able to play. Price reportedly was up to over 260 pounds this fall, which should help him physically hold up.

Highlights

