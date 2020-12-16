The 12th letter of intent comes from heralded defensive lineman Travali Price from North Lincoln High in Lincolnton, N.C. Here is a full bio on Price.

Price chose NC State over Tennessee.

Measurable

• At NC State’s summer camp in 2019 was 6-foot-3 1/8 with an impressive 6-foot-9 1/4 wingspan and 241 pounds ... Ran the 40-yard dash in 5.12 seconds and the shuttle in 4.35 seconds … Had a 23.3-inch vertical leap and 7-foot-9 broad jump.

Stats

• Junior: Had 84 tackles, including 21 for loss and 5.5 sacks, plus 27 quarterback hurries in 13 games ... Added three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. • Sophomore: Piled up 118 tackles (38 solo), including 23 for loss and 15.5 sacks, and three QB hurries in 14 games … Forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 25 strongside defensive end in the country and No. 17 player in the state. • 247Sports: Four stars, No. 23 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 23 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 46 defensive end in the country and No. 29 player in the state. • Fayetteville Observer: No. 18 player in the state. • Charlotte Observer: No. 21 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Two-time all-conference selection. • Helped his youth football team win an 14-and-under national championship. • Also played basketball and competed in track.

Recruitment

• Piled up an impressive offer list that included, among others, Louisville, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. • Ultimately decision seemed to come down to NC State and Tennessee. • Picked the Wolfpack on June 19.

Recruiter of Record

Defensive line coach Charley Wiles.

Quotable

“To be honest, I don't know of any bad marks you could check off on Travali. He’s just one of those players you don't get very often. I don't even think he's nearly reached his potential either, that's the thing.” — North Lincoln head coach Nick Bazzle

Scouting Report

• One of the better frames and build of the defensive linemen in the state. • Great wingspan and is agile. • Has a nice burst of the snap and well-suited to fit NC State’s 3-man down front, as North Lincoln has a similar setup.

2021 Projection

NC State would love to have more depth and production along its defensive line in 2021, and thus this is a position where a true freshman might be able to play. Price reportedly was up to over 260 pounds this fall, which should help him physically hold up.

Highlights