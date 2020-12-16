The 11th letter of intent comes from tight end Fredrick Seabrough of Swainsboro (Ga.) High. Here is a full bio on Seabrough.

Seabrough and his twin brother Cedric are coming to NC State. (Rivals.com)

Measurable

• Listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.

Stats

• Senior: Had 34 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games … Added 30 tackles (23 solo), six hits for loss and five sacks … Also blocked a punt and broke up a pair of passes. • Junior: Made 37 catches for 703 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 contests … Had 21 tackles (21 solo), three hits for loss, a sack, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Ratings

• Rivals.com: Three stars and No. 90 player in the state. • 247Sports: Three stars, No. 50 tight end in the country and No. 69 player in the state. • ESPN: Three stars, No. 20 H-tight end in the country and No. 106 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Named first-team all-region as a junior. • Also plays basketball where he was all-state while helping Swainsboro win a 2A state title as a junior.

Recruitment

• Wanted to be a package deal with twin brother Cedric Seabrough. • The two narrowed their choices to NC State, Coastal Carolina and UAB after also having offers from Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Maryland and Western Kentucky. • Verbally committed on July 4.

Recruiter of Record

Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

Quotable

“When they were young, Fred was a little bit thicker, but now it’s tough to tell them apart. Cedric came into his own faster, but last year Fred really came on and they really went back and forth. “They are really similar players. What we did was put Fred in at tight end more, but they both got good ball skills. They are very similar outside, and it’s really whoever has got the hot hand is generally who we try and feed. They are both extremely good players, extremely good kids.” — Swainsboro head coach Scott Roberts

Scouting Report

• Of the twins, Fredrick was previously considered the more physical of the two. • Good athlete who showed more receiving skills as a senior. • Will need to fill out his frame.

2021 Projection

A lot will depend on the decision of the trio of senior tight ends Cary Angeline, Dylan Autenrieth and Dylan Parham. How many, if any, of that group returns will dictate how much potential early playing time there could be for the Seabrough twins.

Highlights