Letter of intent No. 11: Linebacker Jayland Parker
Three-star linebacker Jayland Parker from Macon (Ga.) Westside High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.
Measurables
At the All-American combine last January had a 6-foot-4.5 wingspan and ran the shuttle in 4.74 seconds … Had a 35.0-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 standing broad jump.
Stats
Senior: Posted 55 tackles, including seven for loss and a sack, and added a pick six and a fumble recovery.
Junior: Contributed 58 tackles (four for loss), two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Ratings
Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 46 outside linebacker in the country and No. 67 player in the state.
247Sports: Three stars, No. 30 inside linebacker in the country and No. 64 player in the state.
ESPN: Three stars, No. 14 inside linebacker in the country and No. 66 player in the state.
Honors/Accomplishments
• Participated in the Georgia Rising Seniors All-Star Game after his junior season.
• Was honorable mention all-region as a sophomore.
• Also played basketball at Westside.
Recruitment
• Originally made a verbal commitment to Colorado over NC State and Purdue in July.
• Decommitted from the Buffaloes in September and made official visits to NC State and Arizona.
• Picked NC State on Nov. 7 and is expected to enroll early.
Recruiter Of Record
Tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel
Quotable
"Parker is physical, but he is also is athletic enough to cover. He played safety much of his high school career, so he is a versatile player. This is a great pick-up for the Wolfpack."
— Rivals.com recruiting analyst Chad Simmons
Scouting Report
• Athletic linebacker that can run.
• Projects as either a “Will” or “Buc” in NC State’s 3-3-5 defense.
• Will need to continue to get stronger. Ended his junior season around 195-200 pounds and played last year at about 210 pounds.
2020 Projection
NC State has fairly good depth at linebacker so it does not necessarily require the services of Parker. That allows him to develop at his own pace, but Parker is also a good athlete who could find a way on special teams potentially as soon as this upcoming season.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook