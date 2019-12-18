Three-star linebacker Jayland Parker from Macon (Ga.) Westside High has signed his letter of intent with NC State football.

Measurables

At the All-American combine last January had a 6-foot-4.5 wingspan and ran the shuttle in 4.74 seconds … Had a 35.0-inch vertical and 9-foot-5 standing broad jump.

Stats

Senior: Posted 55 tackles, including seven for loss and a sack, and added a pick six and a fumble recovery. Junior: Contributed 58 tackles (four for loss), two interceptions, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Three stars, No. 46 outside linebacker in the country and No. 67 player in the state. 247Sports: Three stars, No. 30 inside linebacker in the country and No. 64 player in the state. ESPN: Three stars, No. 14 inside linebacker in the country and No. 66 player in the state.

Honors/Accomplishments

• Participated in the Georgia Rising Seniors All-Star Game after his junior season. • Was honorable mention all-region as a sophomore. • Also played basketball at Westside.

Recruitment

• Originally made a verbal commitment to Colorado over NC State and Purdue in July. • Decommitted from the Buffaloes in September and made official visits to NC State and Arizona. • Picked NC State on Nov. 7 and is expected to enroll early.

Recruiter Of Record

Tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel

Quotable

"Parker is physical, but he is also is athletic enough to cover. He played safety much of his high school career, so he is a versatile player. This is a great pick-up for the Wolfpack." — Rivals.com recruiting analyst Chad Simmons

Scouting Report

• Athletic linebacker that can run. • Projects as either a “Will” or “Buc” in NC State’s 3-3-5 defense. • Will need to continue to get stronger. Ended his junior season around 195-200 pounds and played last year at about 210 pounds.

2020 Projection